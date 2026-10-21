Raj Thackeray Warns Of Nationwide Protests, Demands Return To Ballot Papers

Thackeray demands return to ballot papers over 'vote chori'

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday warned that the entire country could take to the streets in the coming months. He said this while speaking over alleged 'vote chori', reiterating his demand for voting through ballot papers and calling for transparency in elections.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray questioned the urgency of conducting elections through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and referred to his demand for a return to ballot papers, which he said he had been raising since 2018.“I have been demanding voting through ballot papers since 2018. There must be transparency in elections. Voting is conducted through ballot papers in our neighbouring countries as well. In France, the process was stopped following an objection raised by an individual. Voting through machines happens very quickly. But who is in such a hurry to conduct voting?” Thackeray said.

Warns of nationwide protests, future shortages

Referring to his earlier prediction of a major development in the country over the next two to four months, the MNS chief said several things would come to light in the coming days.“I had spoken to you earlier about how something major would happen in this country over the next two to four months. Just keep watching. Many things will come out in the open now. This will no longer stop,” he said.

Thackeray also warned of possible nationwide protests, claiming that people had found a platform to express their anger.“It would not be surprising if the entire country takes to the streets in the coming months. Everyone has now found a platform to express their anger,” he said.

He further predicted shortages of foodgrains and other essential commodities and added that the government would be unable to handle the situation.“In the coming days, there will be shortages of foodgrains and other essential commodities. This government will not be able to handle the situation. A time may come when this country will have no Prime Minister,” Thackeray said.

Slams govt for lathi charge on protesters

The MNS chief also criticised the handling of protests by young people, alleging that police used force against peaceful demonstrators and that some individuals were sent into the protest disguised as police personnel.“You carried out a lathi charge on young people who were protesting peacefully. You beat them up. You sent people into the protest disguised as police personnel. Has the BJP forgotten its old days?” he said.

INDIA bloc echoes demands

Earlier, leaders of the INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum containing four demands over alleged vote chori. The demands included the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a return to ballot papers for elections.

The memorandum also sought the repeal of the 2023 law that provides what the opposition described as lifelong immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. The opposition's demands come amid the ongoing nationwide protest over electoral rolls, the SIR exercise and allegations of irregularities in elections. (ANI)

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