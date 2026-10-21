Pili Nalike In Mangaluru: Tiger Dances, Daring Stunts And Spectacular Feats Steal The Show (WATCH)

Pili Nalike in Mangaluru showcased spectacular tiger dances, daring stunts, human pyramids and traditional music. The festival celebrated coastal Karnataka's cultural heritage, with performers captivating spectators through impressive feats.

Thousands of people gathered at the Coastal Festival Grounds in Mangaluru to witness the vibrant Pili Nalike festival, a celebration of coastal Karnataka's rich cultural heritage.

The event featured energetic tiger dances, daring stunts, human pyramids and traditional music.

Prominent guests, including Suniel Shetty, Rishab Shetty, The Great Khali, Dinesh Karthik, Vijender Singh and Raj B. Shetty, added to the excitement.

Pili Nalike, popularly known as Huli Vesha, is a traditional tiger dance deeply rooted in the cultural identity of coastal Karnataka.

Performers paint their bodies with striking tiger patterns and wear colourful costumes to portray the fierce movements of tigers, captivating audiences with their energy and skill.

The rhythmic beats of traditional taase and maddale drums filled the venue as performers danced in synchronisation.

The powerful music and energetic movements created an electrifying atmosphere, drawing cheers from spectators.

One of the highlights was the daring akkimudi feat, in which a performer lifted a weight of around 40 to 50 kilograms using his mouth.

The challenging performance left spectators amazed and showcased the strength, balance and skill involved in the traditional art form.

The festival also featured impressive three- and four-tier human pyramids, along with acrobatic displays.

Performers demonstrated remarkable coordination, balance and teamwork, earning loud applause from the crowd.

The presence of celebrities from cinema, sports and entertainment added glamour to the event. Their participation helped draw attention to Pili Nalike and its role in preserving the region's distinctive cultural traditions.

Young participants brought extra colour and enthusiasm to the celebration. Children dressed in tiger costumes performed alongside experienced artists, reflecting the continued popularity of Huli Vesha among younger generations.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Glimpses of Mangalore ✨ (@mangalore_glimpse)

Pili Nalike remains an important platform for celebrating and passing on coastal Karnataka's cultural heritage. Through traditional music, striking performances and community participation, the festival helps keep the region's distinctive tiger dance tradition alive for future generations.