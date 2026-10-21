Tryg Forsikring A/S Prices Tier 2 Capital Notes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In accordance with the press release dated 20 October 2026, the offering of the new Tier 2 Capital Notes was priced and subscribed today with significant demand. Tryg Forsikring A/S has accordingly decided to issue notes for a nominal amount of NOK 400m and SEK 900m (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was more than 2 times oversubscribed at its peak and was placed primarily with Asset Managers and Funds across the Scandinavian countries.

The Transaction will be settled on 30 October 2026. The NOK Notes will have a variable interest rate of 3M NIBOR +115bps per annum and the SEK Notes will have a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR +115bps per annum. All of the Notes will feature an interest rate step-up of 1.00% per annum from 30 October 2036.

The first interest payment date on the Transaction will be 30 January 2027. The Transaction has scheduled maturity on 30 October 2056, but Tryg Forsikring A/S has the option to prepay the Notes at par on any day from (and including) 30 October 2031 to (and including) 30 January 2032, or on any Interest Payment Date thereafter.

The notes are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

In connection with the Transaction, Tryg Forsikring A/S will purchase SEK 153m of its outstanding SEK 1,300,000,000 Floating Rate Tier 2 Capital Notes with ISIN DK0030488101 at a price of 100.042%. The purchase is conditional upon certain conditions, including the settlement of the Transaction.

Additional information:

For further information, visit tryg.com tryg.com or contact:

Head of Financial Reporting, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or...

Head of Investor Relations, Robin H. Løfgren at +45 41 86 25 88 or...

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities, or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Transaction or otherwise in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation or solicitation is unlawful.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus, prospectus equivalent document or an exempted document.

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "US Securities Act"), as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

About Tryg

Tryg is one of the largest insurance companies in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for more than 6 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg A/S is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and approximately 49% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 700m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.

Notice to U.S. investors

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act, and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Cautionary note about forward-looking statements

This announcement (including any information incorporated by reference in this announcement), oral statements made regarding the Transaction, and other information published by Tryg Forsikring A/S contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Tryg Forsikring A/S about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements often use words such as "believe", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate" and words of a similar meaning, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved (or, in each case, their negative or other variations). You should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which reflect the current views of Tryg Forsikring A/S, are subject to risks and uncertainties about Tryg Forsikring A/S and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of Tryg Forsikring A/S' control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different. Except as required by law, Tryg Forsikring A/S undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment

Tryg Forsikring AS Prices Tier 2 Notes