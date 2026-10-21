Hola Prime Simplifies Prop Trading Rules With Launch Of Its Rulebook

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The rulebook consolidates account requirements, removes three funded account restrictions and maintains transparent change logs so traders can track rule updates.

Hola Prime, a global proprietary trading firm, today announced the launch of The Rulebook, a consolidated rulebook designed to make trading rules and account conditions easier to access, understand and track.

The updated rulebook brings key information covering challenge passing criteria, conditions, trading rules, breach conditions and account requirements into one place. It also maintains transparent change logs, allowing traders to follow updates to the rules and understand how the firm's requirements evolve over time.

By centralising this information, Hola Prime aims to give traders a clearer reference point throughout their trading journey, from understanding account conditions before trading to reviewing the rules that apply to their accounts.

All Rules in One Place, With Transparent Change Logs

Prop trading rules and account conditions play an important role in how traders manage their accounts. Having access to the applicable requirements in one place helps traders understand their obligations without having to navigate multiple resources.

The Rulebook brings these requirements together in a single document, giving traders one central reference for the rules governing their accounts. The rulebook is designed to make access to information more straightforward and give traders greater clarity on the requirements they are expected to follow.

Three Restrictions Removed

As part of the update, Hola Prime has removed three restrictions that previously applied to funded accounts:



The 60% maximum concentration per trade

The 70% maximum margin rule The three-minute Stop Loss deadline



These changes form part of Hola Prime's broader effort to simplify its trading conditions while making the applicable rules easier for traders to review.

A Clearer Process for Breach Appeals

While The Rulebook provides a central reference for trading rules and account conditions, Hola Prime also offers traders a way to challenge a breach they believe has been applied incorrectly.

Traders who have grounds to dispute a breach can submit an appeal through the available appeal process. Hola Prime's Risk Team reviews the circumstances and provides a written explanation of the outcome, whether the original breach is upheld or reversed.

This process gives traders a formal channel to raise concerns and seek clarification when they believe an account decision does not align with the applicable rules.

Making Rule Transparency Part of the Trader Experience

Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime, said:“Clear rules are an important part of a fair trading environment. Traders should be able to find the conditions that apply to their accounts without having to search across multiple resources. With The Rulebook, we are bringing those requirements together and maintaining transparent change logs so traders can keep track of updates. We have also removed three restrictions from Sim. funded accounts as part of our ongoing effort to make our trading conditions clearer and more straightforward.”

The Rulebook is available to Hola Prime traders on the official Hola Prime website.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a global proprietary trading firm offering funded trading accounts to traders worldwide. The firm provides access to trading opportunities across major financial instruments, including forex, commodities and indices, with programs designed for different trading approaches.

Known for its 1-Hour Payout model, Hola Prime has received industry recognition, including the Global Most Transparent Prop Firm 2025 award by Finance Magnates and the Fastest Payout Prop Firm MEA 2026 award by UF Awards.

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Contact

Manya Bhardwaj

HolaPrime

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