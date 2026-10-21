BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq PASG), American Oncology Network, Inc. (OTCQX AONC), Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE UTZ), Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq FNWD)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq – PASG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Passage Bio will be acquired by Remix Therapeutics, Inc. (“Remix”), pursuant to which existing Passage Bio shareholders are expected to retain approximately 7% ownership of the combined company and receive contingent value rights (“CVRs”) representing the potential for additional consideration from certain legacy assets. The investigation concerns whether the Passage Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

American Oncology Network, Inc. (OTCQX – AONC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, American Oncology Network will be acquired by Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.4 billion, including contingent value rights potentially worth up to $100 million. Certain shareholders may retain an equity interest in the Company. The investigation concerns whether the American Oncology Network Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE – UTZ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Utz will be acquired by Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (“Intersnack”) for $14.25 per share in cash representing an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Utz Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq – FNWD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Finward will be acquired by First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq - FFBC) in an all-stock transaction where each outstanding share of Finward common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.35 shares of First Financial common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $208 million, based on First Financial's closing stock price on July 20, 2026. The investigation concerns whether the Finward Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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