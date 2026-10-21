TAW LAW TEXAS WELCOMES ATTORNEY LAUREN GRACE BARNETT

TAW Law Texas | Austin Estate Planning & Probate Law Firm

Austin Attorney Lauren Grace Barnett

Todd A. Wilson, Austin Probate & Estate Planning Attorney

Texas- and North Carolina-licensed attorney joins the Austin firm's growing legal team.

- Austin Attorney Todd A. Wilson, Founder of TAW Law TexasAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Lauren Grace Barnett joined TAW Law Texas on September 8, 2026, strengthening the firm's ability to assist individuals and families with probate and related legal matters. Licensed in both Texas and North Carolina, Barnett brings a strong foundation in legal research, service, and family-focused representation to the firm.At TAW Law Texas, Barnett will apply that background to work that often requires turning detailed legal procedures into clear, manageable next steps.Her addition supports the firm's continued focus on helping clients understand their responsibilities, evaluate their options, and move forward efficiently, whether the next steps involve administering an estate, resolving a probate matter, or planning for the future.ABOUT LAUREN GRACE BARNETTBarnett grew up in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains before earning a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. She earned her Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law in May 2024.During law school, Barnett worked as a research assistant and became extensively involved in the Winston-Salem community. Wake Forest Law recognized her commitment to pro bono service with its Excellence in Pro Bono Publico Award.After graduating, Barnett began her legal career as an associate attorney in North Carolina family law. That experience, together with her work in legal research and community service, shaped a foundation in careful analysis, communication, and sensitive legal concerns that can affect individuals and families.Barnett was admitted to practice in North Carolina in 2024 and became eligible to practice in Texas in August 2025. Her Texas Bar profile identifies wills, trusts, and probate as her primary practice area.Barnett described how she plans to build on her background in her new role, noting that,“Joining TAW Law Texas creates an opportunity to contribute to a practice that approaches probate and estate planning with legal precision, practical solutions, and a clear understanding of the responsibilities families and executors face.”SUPPORTING TAW LAW TEXAS CLIENTS AND SERVICESBarnett joins a team that represents clients in both routine and complex probate matters. Her research background, commitment to service, and experience working with family-related legal concerns align with the firm's approach to providing focused, tailored guidance.TAW Law Texas's probate practice assists executors, administrators, beneficiaries, and families with the legal and procedural demands of estate administration. The firm handles uncontested and contested probate, heirship proceedings, independent and dependent administrations, will and trust disputes, and related matters.For qualifying matters, the firm offers Flat-Fee Uncontested Probate, providing clients with a defined legal fee and included court costs for straightforward cases in which the relevant parties are in agreement.TAW Law Texas also offers Premium Probate, an enhanced service through which the firm takes on additional administrative responsibilities that would ordinarily fall to the executor. Depending on the estate, that work may include asset and debt searches, assistance gathering estate property, estate-account support, and other tasks required to move the administration forward.The firm's estate planning practice provides counsel for the creation and updating of wills, trusts, and related documents designed to record client wishes, provide for loved ones, prepare for incapacity, and address longer-term asset and privacy concerns.With Barnett joining TAW Law Texas, the team has greater availability to support this work while maintaining the practical attention, client-first approach, and direct communication central to the firm's service.ABOUT TAW LAW TEXASThe Law Office of Todd A. Wilson, known as TAW Law Texas, is a locally owned Austin law firm serving individuals, families, fiduciaries, and property owners throughout Central Texas. Founding attorney Todd A. Wilson has practiced law since 2007.The firm's services include probate and estate administration, Flat-Fee Uncontested Probate, Premium Probate, estate planning, will preparation, trust creation and administration, special needs trusts, will and trust disputes, and business formation.Through its Texas Privacy Trusts division, TAW Law Texas creates and administers real estate privacy trusts for residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. These customized trusts can help qualifying property owners retain control of their real estate while limiting the appearance of their personal names and other sensitive details in public ownership records.TAW Law Texas offers free, no-obligation initial consultations to help prospective clients better understand their legal options and determine whether the firm's services fit their needs. For additional information about TAW Law Texas, its Texas Privacy Trusts division, or the firm's probate, estate planning and trust services, call 512-827-9212 or visit tawlawtx or txprivacytrusts.

Todd A. Wilson

TAW Law Texas (aka Law Office of Todd A. Wilson)

+1 512-827-9212

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