USA Vein Clinics Urge Blood Clot Warning Signs Following Jalen Hurts' DVT Diagnosis

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States.

Eagles quarterback's diagnosis raises awareness that deep vein thrombosis can affect people of all ages and activity levels

- Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Vein Clinics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' reported diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) has brought increased public attention to blood clots and the potentially serious complications they can cause. The news has also sparked broader discussion about deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism (PE), a condition that can occur when a blood clot breaks away and travels to the lungs.

Vein experts at USA Vein Clinics say Hurts' diagnosis highlights an often-overlooked reality: blood clots can affect even healthy, highly conditioned individuals. While Hurts is not being treated at USA Vein Clinics and physicians cannot comment on his specific circumstances, they note that a person's age, athletic ability, or ability to remain active does not rule out the possibility of a blood clot. DVT symptoms can sometimes resemble a muscle strain, cramp, or other sports-related injury, making them easy to overlook without medical evaluation.

"Many people assume blood clots occur primarily in older adults or those with serious health conditions, but DVT can affect individuals of different ages and activity levels," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO of USA Vein Clinics. "Being young, athletic, or physically active does not eliminate the possibility of a blood clot. Recognizing symptoms early and seeking prompt medical evaluation can help reduce the risk of serious complications."

Deep vein thrombosis occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, most commonly in the leg. If part of the clot breaks away and travels to the lungs, it can cause a pulmonary embolism, a potentially life-threatening medical emergency. Because blood clots do not always cause severe symptoms immediately, they may go unrecognized until complications develop.

Risk factors for DVT can include surgery, injury, prolonged inactivity, long-distance travel, pregnancy, cancer, certain medications, and inherited clotting disorders. Common symptoms include swelling in one leg, persistent calf or thigh pain, tenderness, warmth, redness, or cramping that does not improve. Sudden shortness of breath, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, or unexplained dizziness may be signs of a pulmonary embolism and require immediate medical attention.

Although not every blood clot can be prevented, maintaining an active lifestyle, avoiding prolonged periods of sitting, staying hydrated, and following recovery recommendations after surgery may help reduce risk.

"One of the biggest dangers of DVT is that its symptoms can be mistaken for less serious conditions," said Dr. Katsnelson. "Whether you're a professional athlete or someone who sits at a desk all day, persistent leg pain, swelling, or other unusual symptoms should never be ignored."

In addition to recognizing the warning signs of DVT, individuals should seek evaluation for ongoing leg swelling, pain, heaviness, or visible vein problems. A vein evaluation can help identify underlying venous conditions and determine whether treatment may be appropriate.

For more information about DVT symptoms, risk factors, and vein health, visit . Vein screenings can be scheduled online or by calling 855-714-5347.

About USA Vein Clinics

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States with over 168 clinics nationwide. Their team of experienced vascular physicians offers various minimally invasive treatments for varicose and spider veins that meet individual patients' needs, including endovenous laser therapy, Clarivein ®, and sclerotherapy treatments.

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USA Vein Clinics Urge Blood Clot Warning Signs Following Jalen Hurts' DVT Diagnosis News Provided By News Center, USA Vein Clinics October 21, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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