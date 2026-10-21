New research highlights shifting search behavior as consumers turn to ChatGPT, Gemini, and other AI platforms for billions of daily queries and recommendations.

- Scott Trachtenberg

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Google's global search engine market share fell in 2025, reaching its lowest annual level since 2014, as artificial intelligence transforms how consumers find information, compare products, and choose businesses.

According to StatCounter data, Google's market share declined significantly from 2023 to 2025. This decline represents approximately 125 billion searches annually that moved away from traditional search and toward alternative platforms. According to Exploding Topic, ChatGPT users send 912+ billion prompts annually.

Research published by SparkToro and Datos in March 2026 provides a broader perspective on digital discovery. Analyzing search activity across 41 major websites with internal search functionality, researchers found that Google accounted for 73.7% of U.S. desktop searches in the fourth quarter of 2025-a decline of 3.5 percentage points over the course of the year. The findings highlight a fundamental shift as consumers spread their queries across search engines, e-commerce platforms, social networks, and AI assistants.

Even within Google, generative AI is altering consumer engagement. A Pew Research Center study revealed that users clicked traditional web links in just 8% of visits when an AI-generated summary appeared, compared with 15% when no AI summary was present. On queries where AI Overviews appear, this nearly 50% drop in click-through rates translates to billions of fewer organic web referral clicks annually.

"Google isn't disappearing, but its two-decade monopoly on consumer discovery is officially being broken," said Scott Trachtenberg, Founder and Chief AI Optimizer at AIMZER. "For twenty years, the brand playbook was simple: rank at the top of Google. Today, that's only half the equation. Businesses now need to become the definitive answer AI platforms recommend."

This behavioral shift presents a high-stakes challenge for companies relying exclusively on legacy Search Engine Optimization (SEO). As AI platforms deliver direct answers, synthesized comparisons, and tailored business recommendations, ranking prominently in traditional search results no longer guarantees web traffic or customer acquisition.

AIMZER specializes in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping brands strengthen the digital authority, structured data, and credibility signals required for AI platforms to accurately understand, trust, cite, and recommend them.

"We are transitioning from an era of search results to an era of direct AI recommendations," added Trachtenberg. "When a consumer asks AI who to hire or what to buy, an AI recommendation influences their decision before they ever visit a website. Companies that fail to build visibility via AI within LLM platforms risk becoming invisible to modern buyers, regardless of how well they rank on Google."

While Google's market share decline reflects multiple industry factors and cannot be attributed solely to AI adoption, the rapid rise of conversational search signals a permanent evolution in digital discovery. Traditional SEO remains a vital foundation, but visibility within AI-generated answers is rapidly becoming essential to driving business growth.

About AIMZER

AIMZER is an AI visibility company specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). AIMZER helps businesses strengthen their digital authority and information architecture so leading AI platforms-including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity-can better understand, trust, cite, and recommend their brands.

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Google's Search Market Share Hits Lowest Level Since 2014 as AI Reshapes Online Discovery News Provided By AIMZER October 21, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Retail...



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