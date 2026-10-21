Marvin Names Jennie Byrne, MD, Phd, As Medical Director

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and author of a seminal book on clinician well-being takes on expanded clinical leadership role.

- Dr. Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marvin Behavioral Health names Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD, as Medical Director

Psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and author of a seminal book on clinician well-being takes on expanded clinical leadership after a year building Marvin's psychiatric care program.

Marvin Behavioral Health, the leading healthcare-specific behavioral health platform, today announced that Dr. Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD, has been named Medical Director. The appointment formalizes a role Dr. Byrne has effectively held for the past year, during which she worked alongside Marvin's clinical and leadership teams to design and launch the company's psychiatric care program from the ground up. As Medical Director, she will direct Marvin's clinical program, overseeing clinical standards, quality, and the continued development of care designed around the realities of clinical work.

Dr. Byrne brings a unique combination of backgrounds to the role: an MD/PhD in neuroscience, two decades as a practicing psychiatrist focused on clinicians' mental health, and a career spent moving between clinical practice, healthcare leadership, and entrepreneurship. She has founded and exited a clinical organization, served in national C-suite roles, and written three books (Work Smart, Moral Injury: Healing the Healers, and ADHD in Professionals: Embrace Your Brain). The second reframed how much of the industry talks about clinician distress, arguing that what gets called "burnout" is often moral injury: a wound inflicted by systems, not a failure of individual resilience.

Her appointment reflects Marvin's broader position that supporting healthcare workers is a clinical discipline, and one that requires prevention-oriented, evidence-based care rather than reactive, crisis-driven responses. Under Dr. Byrne's clinical direction, Marvin's counselor network delivers care shaped around clinical schedules and clinical culture: half of all sessions take place outside standard business hours, members report 93% satisfaction with counselor fit, and access is available 24/7/365. Marvin currently partners with hospitals and health systems covering hundreds of thousands of lives across the country, including at Cedars-Sinai, Jefferson, Novant, Providence, Harvard, and more.

“Burnout asks, 'How do we restore the worker's energy?' Moral injury asks, 'What is happening in the system that is wounding the worker?' We need both individual care and organizational change. My work as Medical Director at Marvin brings those levels together by building access to specialized psychotherapy and psychiatry for healthcare workers while creating the clinical infrastructure necessary for a true systems-level response,” Dr. Byrne shared.

"Dr. Byrne has been instrumental in building our psychiatric care program from the ground up," said John Bracaglia, CEO and Co-Founder of Marvin Behavioral Health. "Over the past year, she brought the same rigor and care to that work that she writes about in her own books, and helped us build something that met the highest standards from day one. Naming her Medical Director reflects the trust she's earned with our team and the leadership role she's already stepping into as Marvin's clinical program grows."

Dr. Byrne is a frequent speaker on burnout, moral injury, and the future of mental health care in medicine. She has been recognized as a leading voice in health technology and continues to advise organizations across the behavioral health landscape.

About Marvin Behavioral Health

Marvin is a leading healthcare-specific behavioral health platform, offering 24/7/365 access to licensed counselors who understand the culture and demands of hospital work. Marvin partners with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide prevention-oriented mental health care that reaches clinicians before crisis, improving turnover, burnout, and overall well-being. Learn more at meetmarvin.

Media contact: Adam Wood, Director of Content, Marvin Behavioral Health...

Adam Wood

Marvin Behavioral Health

+1 323-356-0597

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Marvin names Jennie Byrne, MD, PhD, as Medical Director News Provided By Marvin Behavioral Health October 21, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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