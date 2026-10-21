World Bank's 'SUTRA' Project To Transform Rajasthan's Urban Landscape

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 21 (IANS) The World Bank has prepared a proposal for the Sustainable Urban Transformation in Rajasthan Accelerated (SUTRA) project, aimed at improving urban amenities, strengthening infrastructure, promoting tourism and enhancing the financial and administrative capacities of urban local bodies across Rajasthan.

The proposed project has an estimated cost of $385.7 million, equivalent to more than Rs 3,500 crore.

According to the latest documentation released by the World Bank, the project will cover 32 urban local bodies across four major urban clusters, namely Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Bharatpur, along with 28 associated satellite towns. The combined population of these areas is projected to exceed 7.8 million by 2026.

The initiative aims to promote planned urban development, strengthen civic infrastructure and improve access to essential services, making cities more liveable and resilient.

The project proposes a range of initiatives across the four urban clusters to conserve and revitalise historical and cultural heritage, improve urban transport and connectivity, strengthen solid waste management, and upgrade civic amenities.

These interventions are expected to improve urban mobility, enhance the quality of life for residents and unlock tourism potential.

Given Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage and its numerous historical attractions, the conservation and development of heritage areas will be an important component of the initiative.

The project will also seek to address key urban challenges, including water scarcity during periods of extreme heat and waterlogging during the monsoon season. Improved infrastructure and urban services are expected to help cities respond more effectively to these recurring problems.

The proposed project also aims to strengthen the financial and administrative capabilities of urban local bodies.

According to World Bank documentation, measures will be introduced to improve revenue administration and debt management.

Another key objective is to enhance the borrowing capacity of urban local bodies and develop mechanisms to mobilise private and commercial capital for urban infrastructure development. These measures are intended to improve the financial sustainability of municipal institutions and support long-term investment in urban services.

The Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) will serve as the implementing agency for SUTRA.

According to the project timeline outlined in the documentation, the World Bank is expected to review the project's technical design by December 10, while formal approval by its Board is anticipated by July 2, 2027.

The proposed financing package includes a $270 million loan from the World Bank's International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), supplemented by $115.7 million in funding from the Rajasthan government.

The initiative is expected to provide a framework for coordinated urban development across the selected clusters, with an emphasis on improved infrastructure, stronger municipal governance and more sustainable cities.