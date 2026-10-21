Gujarat Gets Rs 8,167 Crore In GST In Sep Up 35 Pc Year-On-Year

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 21 (IANS) Gujarat's goods and services tax (GST) revenue rose 35 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,167 crore in September this year, compared with Rs 6,050 crore in the same month last year, even as GST rates were reduced, state government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said on Wednesday.

The growth was more than twice the national GST revenue growth rate of 14.7 per cent during the same period, according to figures shared by Vaghani after the state Cabinet meeting.

Gujarat collected Rs 49,858 crore in GST revenue during the first six months of the current financial year, from April to September, marking a 29 per cent increase over the Rs 38,540 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.

The state government attributed the increase to the business and industrial environment in Gujarat and greater voluntary compliance by taxpayers. GST was the largest contributor to the state Tax Department's revenue in September.

Collections from other taxes included Rs 2,930 crore through value added tax (VAT), Rs 1,102 crore in electricity duty and Rs 24 crore in professional tax.

"Together, GST, VAT, electricity duty and professional tax generated total revenue of Rs 12,222 crore for the state Tax Department during September," Vaghani said.

The figures come amid a reduction in GST rates, which the state government said had not prevented revenue growth.

The government cited the business environment and taxpayers' cooperation as factors behind the increase.

The September collections and the six-month figures indicate year-on-year growth in Gujarat's GST receipts, with the state recording a higher growth rate than the national figure for September.

The state government said its efforts to support economic activity, alongside voluntary tax compliance, were contributing to Gujarat's economic development.