Bengal: Hanging Restaurant Catches Fire, Customers Evacuated Safely

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) A minor fire broke out at the hanging restaurant at Biswa Bangla Gate, one of the primary attractions of New Town, on the evening of Vijaya Dashami in West Bengal.

According to eyewitnesses, panic spread on the streets below upon seeing flames and smoke billowing from the restaurant. Fire tenders and a large police contingent quickly reached the spot after receiving the alarm.

As per local sources, many guests were present at the hanging restaurant on Wednesday evening, with around 50 to 60 people dining at the time of the incident. Suddenly, at around 6:30 PM, flames were spotted.

When embers began falling from the restaurant onto the road below, the police immediately stopped traffic on the main arterial road beneath Biswa Bangla Gate as a safety precaution. All guests and staff of the restaurant were safely evacuated through swift action.

Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Rathod Amitkumar Bharat rushed to the spot upon receiving news of the incident, accompanied by senior officers from New Town and Techno City police stations.

After inspecting the site, the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner confirmed that the fire broke out in the restaurant area above Biswa Bangla Gate around 6:30 PM, adding that it was brought under control quickly through the joint efforts of the fire department and police personnel.

A major disaster was averted thanks to the prompt response of firefighters.

Officials from the fire department and the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) are currently investigating the cause of the fire, probing whether it was triggered by a short circuit or an incident in the kitchen. No casualties were reported.

Following the incident, a comprehensive safety audit was ordered. In this regard, the senior police official stated that the relevant authorities have been instructed to conduct a security audit of the entire structure.

Meanwhile, the incident briefly brought traffic in the area to a standstill, leading to severe congestion, though normal movement has since been restored.