Thor Urbana Completes Leasing At TU Park Apodaca I In Monterrey

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 10-year lease brings the park's total leased space to 450,000 square feet, less than one year after opening. TU Park Apodaca I and TU Park Apodaca II represent a combined investment of approximately MXN 3.5 billion in Nuevo León.

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Urbana, a leading real estate investment and development company in Mexico, announced a new 10-year lease agreement with Cadrex for 350,000 square feet. Cadrex is a U.S.-based specialized manufacturing company serving sectors including data center infrastructure, aerospace and medical devices.

With this agreement, 100% of the 450,000 square feet of rentable area at TU Park Apodaca I is now leased, less than one year after opening. This milestone reflects Thor Urbana's continued investment in Nuevo León, where TU Park Apodaca I and TU Park Apodaca II represent a combined investment of approximately MXN 3.5 billion. Located in the Apodaca corridor along one of the main routes connecting Monterrey International Airport with the city, the park has leased all of its space to two international companies involved in advanced manufacturing, technology and high-value-add activities.

Cadrex's addition brings a tenant with a regional-scale manufacturing platform to the park. The company operates 22 facilities across the United States and Mexico and expanded its Monterrey operations in 2026 with more than 20 new pieces of production equipment and a dedicated manufacturing line for data center racks, designed to meet growing demand from customers involved in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“Achieving full occupancy at TU Park Apodaca I in less than a year, with a lease of this scale and a 10-year term, reinforces our conviction in Apodaca's potential and the importance of developing assets that meet the needs of increasingly specialized global companies,” said Jimmy Arakanji, Co-CEO of Thor Urbana.

“Mexico remains one of the most compelling markets for industrial real estate investment, driven by its strategic role in North American manufacturing and growing demand for specialized industrial space,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.“The successful lease-up of TU Park Apodaca I reflects our commitment to developing high-quality assets in strategic markets and building long-term relationships with leading global companies.”

Nuevo León's export performance provides further evidence of this growth. According to quarterly export statistics by state published by Mexico's National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), the state's exports reached $33.1 billion in the first half of 2026, an increase of 18.2% compared with the same period in 2025. In particular, exports of computer equipment and electronic accessories grew by a cumulative 90.8%, making the sector the largest contributor to the growth of state exports during the period.

Meanwhile, Thor Urbana is advancing TU Park Apodaca II, which will feature 1.6 million square feet of rentable area across seven Class A industrial buildings. The project expands the company's presence in the Apodaca corridor and its offering of spaces primarily designed for manufacturing and logistics.

Together, the two developments strengthen Thor Urbana's presence in one of Mexico's leading manufacturing corridors and reflect a business model built on strategic location selection, product quality, disciplined execution and long-term tenant relationships.

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About Thor Urbana: Thor Urbana is a leading real estate development and investment company in Mexico. Through a vertically integrated platform, the company specializes in the search, acquisition, development, operation, repositioning, marketing and sale of various institutional-quality real estate projects including industrial buildings, luxury hotels, residential communities, corporate offices and shopping centers located in the country's premier industrial markets, major cities and tourist destinations. Thor Urbana has a portfolio of more than 2.7 million square meters in different strategic locations in Mexico and abroad, such as Saltillo, Querétaro, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Guadalajara, Playa del Carmen, Cancun, Merida, Metepec, Los Cabos, Tulum, San Luis Potosi, Tijuana, Riviera Nayarit, Belize, among others.

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About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel, data center, and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge.

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CONTACT: Katie Smith Thor Equities Group 5514867218...