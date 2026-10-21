Trueigtech Brings Sweeps 2.0 And Prediction Market Solutions To Sigma World Rome 2026

ROME, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUEiGTECH, a global iGaming technology and development company, will exhibit at SiGMA World Rome November 2-5, 2026 at Booth H4-4057, Fiera Roma. The company will meet operators, investors, and technology leaders who are deciding what to build next and who should build it.

The Rome edition is expected to draw 30,000 delegates and more than 1,200 sponsors and exhibitors, in a market SiGMA itself calls Europe's largest untapped online gambling market. TRUEiGTECH is arriving with one message: own your platform and scale.

The questions every operator is asking

Whatever the market, operators bring TRUEiGTECH the same three questions. How fast can we launch? How much of the technology do we actually own? Can it scale without a platform migration every time the business grows?

TRUEiGTECH's answer is built on four pillars:



Launch Faster - enterprise-ready architecture designed to compress development timelines.

Build Beyond White Label - fully customized platforms operators own outright, not a re-skinned template.

Expand Across Markets - compliance-conscious infrastructure built for regulated and emerging markets alike. One Technology Partner - a single engineering partner from product strategy through post-launch optimization.

On the agenda at Booth H4-4057 to focus on these areas:



Sweepstakes: Sweepstakes casino software built for operators who want a flexible, scalable model and full control of their product roadmap.

Prediction markets: Prediction market platforms for operators and entrepreneurs entering one of the fastest-moving categories in gaming.

Casino software: Online casino platform and casino and slot game development supported by AI-enabled tools for personalization, fraud prevention, and operational automation. Sweeps 2.0: The next wave of sweepstakes. Go live with compliant card trading, mystery unboxing, and retention-driven ecosystems, with no rev share and 100% source code ownership.



The real question for operators is no longer whether to enter a new vertical, but how to do it without trading speed for control. Rome is where we sit down with them, pressure-test the build-versus-buy decision, and map a path from strategy to launch to optimization, with one technology partner accountable for all of it.

- Raj Thomas, CEO, TRUEiGTECH





About TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH is a global iGaming technology and development company building scalable, customizable solutions for prediction markets, sportsbook, casino, sweepstakes, casino games, slot games, game aggregation, and AI-enabled gaming. With an operator-first approach, the company combines platform engineering, product customization, integrations, and compliance-conscious architecture to help businesses build and scale gaming ecosystems they fully own.

Contact Details:

Name: Raj Thomas

Email:...

Phone: +91 88842 84050

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