Bevimi Selected For Up To $2 Million In ARPA-H Funding To Study Early Cognitive Change And Alzheimer's-Related Biology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federally supported PRISMM project will enroll 150 adults in a largely remote, randomized study and build a longitudinal multi-omic research resource focused on subjective cognitive decline

Key facts of this press release:



Bevimi has been selected for up to $2 million in research funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to support the PS36-PRISMM research program

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study will enroll 150 U.S. adults ages 45–70 with subjective cognitive decline The largely remote protocol will combine blood collection at designated sites or by mobile phlebotomy, remote cognitive assessments and regular digital check-ins

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bevimi, a cognitive health innovation company focused on brain health and cognitive longevity, has been selected to receive up to $2 million in funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to conduct PS36-PRISMM, an 18-month research program examining biological changes associated with subjective cognitive decline and early Alzheimer's-related biology.

PRISMM, the Pre-disease Resilience and Immune Stratification Multimodal Map, is designed to help researchers better characterize biological changes during an earlier, comparatively difficult-to-study period of cognitive change. It will combine a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study involving 150 U.S. adults ages 45–70 with deep molecular measurement, remote cognitive assessment and regular longitudinal data collection.

“We bring a level of clinical and scientific rigor to consumer cognitive health that has historically been uncommon in the supplement industry,” said Joel Dudley, Co-Founder and President of Bevimi.“ARPA-H's support gives us the opportunity to demonstrate that approach at meaningful scale – studying people earlier, measuring biology deeply over time and generating evidence through a randomized, independently analyzed clinical study.”

Studying cognitive change before a clinical diagnosis

Alzheimer's disease continues to affect a large and growing population. The Alzheimer's Association's 2026 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures report estimates that 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older are living with clinical Alzheimer's dementia.

Changes in memory and cognition can emerge well before a formal diagnosis. PRISMM will focus on adults who report subjective cognitive decline, self-observed changes in memory or cognition without necessarily having a diagnosis of cognitive impairment or Alzheimer's disease.

The study will investigate whether repeated molecular, cognitive and behavioral measurements can help researchers better characterize this earlier period of cognitive change. Participation in PRISMM does not mean an individual has Alzheimer's disease or another diagnosed cognitive condition.

“ARPA-H is focused on solving the most difficult challenges in health. The PRISMM project is designed to combine decentralized clinical research with deep longitudinal biological measurement to generate new data on cognitive change before a clinical diagnosis,” said Glen Coppersmith, Director of ARPA-H's Proactive Health Office.“We look forward to seeing what the research reveals and how the resulting data and methods can bring us closer to a cure.”

A decentralized, multi-omic study designed around participants' everyday lives

PRISMM is designed as a largely remote study. Blood will be collected at designated collection sites or by mobile phlebotomists who come to participants, cognitive assessments will be administered remotely and participants will complete regular digital check-ins. Participants will be followed for 24 weeks, with full enrollment targeted within approximately six months of program launch.

At baseline, week 12 and week 24, researchers plan to collect more than 15,000 molecular measurements per participant, combining information across multiple biological systems rather than examining a single marker or pathway in isolation. The planned measurements include blood-based proteomic profiling and biomarkers such as p-tau217, GFAP and NfL; APOE genotyping; and oral and gut microbiome sequencing, alongside analysis of biological domains including innate immune signaling, lipid transport and cellular energetics.

Among the planned biomarkers, p-tau217 is a research marker associated with Alzheimer's-related amyloid and tau pathology.

Independent analysis and research designed to outlast the study

The study will evaluate Bevimi's Uno Protect, a once-daily nutritional beverage, using a preregistered statistical analysis with study predictions established before the data are unblinded. Analysis is planned to be conducted by independent clinical research organization People Science rather than Bevimi.

As part of the program, Bevimi also plans to deliver a de-identified research dataset, a study-methods playbook and a cross-validation of three proteomic platforms to an ARPA-H research repository. The resource is expected to integrate randomized study data with longitudinal cognitive, genomic, proteomic, biomarker and microbiome information, creating a dataset and set of methods that can inform future decentralized, multi-omic research.

Bevimi PRISMM Trial Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Bevimi?

A cognitive health innovation company focused on developing science-based nutritional products and research programs related to cognitive performance, resilience and longevity

What did ARPA-H fund Bevimi to study?



ARPA-H selected Bevimi for up to $2 million in funding to conduct PS36-PRISMM, an 18-month research program designed to study biological changes associated with subjective cognitive decline and early Alzheimer's-related biology Program combines a randomized, placebo-controlled study with molecular, genomic, biomarker, microbiome and cognitive measurements

What does PRISMM stand for?



Pre-disease Resilience and Immune Stratification Multimodal Map Program is designed to create a detailed, longitudinal picture of biological and cognitive change across a population of adults reporting subjective cognitive decline

Who will participate in the Bevimi PRISMM study?



150 U.S. adults between ages 45 and 70 who report subjective cognitive decline Subjective cognitive decline can include noticing changes in memory or cognition without a diagnosis of cognitive impairment

What makes the PRISMM study different from a traditional clinical trial?

It is largely remote; instead of routinely traveling to a conventional clinical research site, participants will receive mobile blood collection in their homes, complete cognitive assessments remotely and participate in regular digital check-ins

What will researchers measure?



More than 15,000 molecular measurements per participant at baseline, week 12 and week 24 Planned measurements include central nervous system proteomics; blood biomarkers including p-tau217, GFAP and NfL; APOE genotyping; oral and gut microbiome sequencing; remote cognitive assessments; and longitudinal participant-reported information

*This research was, in part, funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the United States Government.

About Bevimi

Bevimi is a brain health and wellness platform company founded in 2025 by leaders in nutritional science, precision medicine, and clinical research. The company develops science-based nutritional products with novel formulations, supported by clinical evidence and full ingredient transparency. Bevimi is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut. Learn more at MyBevimi.com.

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