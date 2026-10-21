Mazak To Spotlight Fluid Power Support At FABTECH 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Missouri Metal Fabricator Gains National Industry Exposure Through Mazak's FABTECH Video Showcase

Mexico, MO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluid Power Support (FPS) is collaborating with Mazak on a video for display at Mazak's booth at FABTECH 2026 in Las Vegas. The 3-minute clip outlines the history of the two companies and the role Mazak machines have played in establishing FPS as an industry-leading metalwork services provider. It will play at Booth #C3025 during the event on October 21-23.

FABTECH is one of North America's largest manufacturing trade shows. The major event for the metalworking industry attracts manufacturers, equipment suppliers and engineers. As key decision-makers from companies across the nation descend on Las Vegas this October, Fluid Power Support will be on full display for the entire industry to see. Partnering with a leading brand like Mazak to showcase Fluid Power Support's manufacturing operations and capabilities to a national audience of industry professionals is another sign of FPS's continued rise to prominence in this key industry of the U.S. economy.

With over 100 employees, Fluid Power Support's capabilities continue to expand across its metal fabrication, machining, welding, forming and finishing services. Mazak's lasers have been and continue to be a key part of many of those capabilities. The video at FABTECH highlights FPS's well-established use of Mazak's machines, starting with the OPTIPLEX 3015, which was installed in 2013 and remains in use. Since then, FPS has added additional flat lasers on the floor and recently acquired a Mazak FG-400 Tube Laser.

Mazak's lasers are an integral part of Fluid Power Support's rapidly expanding ability to meet growing demand. FPS's services, which include laser cutting, also address:



Welding

CNC machining

Custom metal fabrication

Metal finishing

Structural steel fabrication Solution design

Through all of these areas, Fluid Power Support has collaborated with industry-leading companies, like Mazak, to gain access to a range of advanced manufacturing equipment. This has helped owner Mark Korman and his team create a best-in-class production floor capable of handling increasing capacity needs and navigating changing customer requirements. At the same time, FPS has focused on the details, investing in specialized manufacturing and machining solutions that enable its machinists, production team and shop-floor employees to improve its precision components and tackle sophisticated production challenges.

“It is very special to me that Mazak recognized Fluid Power Support at FABTECH this year,” said Mark Korman, owner of Fluid Power Support.“FPS and Mazak work together like partners rather than customer and vendor. With FPS having five flat lasers, automation and our tube laser, it is important to have great service when you need it. Mazak gives us that.”

About Fluid Power Support

Now employing more than 100 workers and boasting a reputation for being able to deliver high-quality metal fabricating solutions in record timeframes, Fluid Power Support has put itself on the map. Founded in 2000 in Mexico, Missouri, as a hydraulics consulting firm, Fluid Power Support expanded into metal fabrication after identifying and satisfying growing demand within its own client base. Currently, the company serves customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to schools, sports teams, farmers, and homeowners, with a continued focus on precision craftsmanship, customer service, and reinvestment in advanced fabrication technology.

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