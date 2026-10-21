PAIKKA Event Venue Marks 10 Years As A St. Paul Wedding Venue And Opens 2027 Micro Wedding Dates For Couples Planning Small Celebrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The modern industrial venue between St. Paul and Minneapolis offers customizable weddings for up to 200 guests and all-inclusive Pikku Paikka micro weddings for 30 or fewer.

Saint Paul, MINNESOTA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAIKKA Event Venue, a modern industrial wedding venue in St. Paul, Minnesota, marked its 10th anniversary in May 2026 and is now booking 2027 weddings in two formats. Couples can plan a fully customizable wedding for up to 200 seated or 275 standing guests, or choose Pikku Paikka, PAIKKA's all-inclusive micro wedding for 30 guests or fewer. Located between St. Paul and Minneapolis, PAIKKA has 2027 micro wedding dates available on Sunday, June 27, and on Sunday, October 3.







Paikka Wedding Venue

What wedding options does PAIKKA Event Venue offer?

PAIKKA Event Venue offers two kinds of weddings: Custom weddings, which couples design around their own vision, and Pikku Paikka micro weddings, which PAIKKA plans from start to finish.

Custom weddings: one venue, many moods

PAIKKA's custom wedding experience is built for couples who want a customizable celebration in a modern industrial setting. The venue's flexible spaces can be arranged for a wide range of styles, and couples can choose an indoor or outdoor ceremony. Custom weddings can host up to 200 seated guests or up to 275 standing guests, and PAIKKA's in-house bar program is available to serve guests craft cocktails and premium spirit-free options.

. Customizable: flexible spaces that adapt to each couple's style, from intimate to bold

. Ceremony choices: indoor or outdoor

. Cocktail Hour choices: indoor or outdoor

. Capacity: up to 200 seated guests or 275 standing guests

. Bar: in-house bar program with craft cocktails and premium spirit-free options

What is Pikku Paikka, PAIKKA's micro wedding?

Pikku Paikka is PAIKKA Event Venue's micro wedding option for couples planning a celebration of 30 guests or fewer. PAIKKA plans everything, so couples can skip the coordination and focus on the day. Each Pikku Paikka wedding includes:

. Event coordination & design by PAIKKA

. Venue space: the Pink & Gold Room for ceremony and cocktail hour

. Ceremony and cocktail hour furniture

. Cafe lighting

. Hors d'oeuvres

. Curated beverage package and bar staff

. Seasonal florals: ceremony installation plus a personal bouquet & boutonniere

. Officiant services

. Photography to include candid ceremony shots, candid cocktail hour & couple's portrait, as well as select family photos

Which 2027 micro wedding dates are available?

PAIKKA has the following Pikku Paikka dates available for 2027. Dates are limited and available on a first-come basis.

. Sunday, June 27, 2027

. Sunday, October 3, 2027

“After ten years, we have seen that every couple wants something different. Some want a big celebration with a full bar and all their people, and some want a small, beautiful day with everything taken care of. Our custom weddings and Pikku Paikka let us say yes to both.”

Marlo Munch, co-owner, PAIKKA Event Venue

Key facts

. Venue: PAIKKA Event Venue, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 165, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55114

. Style: modern industrial wedding venue in a restored 1940s factory

. Location: between St. Paul and Minneapolis in the Twin Cities

. Custom weddings: up to 200 seated or 275 standing guests, indoor or outdoor ceremonies, in-house bar program with craft cocktails and premium spirit-free options

. Pikku Paikka micro weddings: 30 guests or fewer, fully planned by PAIKKA

. Available 2027 micro wedding dates: Sunday, June 27, and Sunday, October 3

. Anniversary: 10 years in May 2026

Frequently asked questions

Where is PAIKKA Event Venue located? PAIKKA Event Venue is at 550 Vandalia St., Suite 165, in St. Paul, Minnesota, between St. Paul and Minneapolis.

What kinds of weddings does PAIKKA offer? PAIKKA offers customizable weddings and Pikku Paikka micro weddings.

How many guests can PAIKKA hold for a wedding? Custom weddings can host up to 200 seated guests or 275 standing guests. Pikku Paikka micro weddings are for 30 guests or fewer.

Can couples have an outdoor wedding ceremony at PAIKKA? Yes. Couples can choose an indoor or outdoor ceremony for a custom wedding.

What is included in a Paikka Custom Wedding? Every PAIKKA Custom Wedding is uniquely designed around the couple's vision, guest count, and budget. From venue layout and catering to bar service, décor, and event details, the PAIKKA team works with each couple to create a personalized wedding experience.

What is included in a Pikku Paikka micro wedding? PIKKU PAIKKA includes event coordination and design, ceremony and cocktail hour space in PAIKKA's Pink and Gold Rooms, furniture and café lighting, hors d'oeuvres, a curated beverage package with bar staff, seasonal florals, officiant services, and professional wedding photography.

What micro wedding dates are available in 2027? PAIKKA has two dates available on Sunday, June 27, 2027, and Sunday, October 3, 2027.

How does the Pikku Paikka micro wedding experience work? Each PIKKU PAIKKA date has 5 time slots. Each time slot allows for a 90-minute celebration including an intimate ceremony with up to 30 guests (not including the couple), followed by a cocktail hour in PAIKKA's Pink Room. Each date also has an Extended Reception if you want to celebrate longer. The Extended Celebration includes 4 hours to celebrate at PAIKKA with up to 30 guests (not including the couple) starting with an intimate ceremony, followed by a cocktail hour in PAIKKA's Pink Room, ending with dinner service and dessert in our Gold Room. Additional fees apply per person for the reception, as well as dinner fees paid to the caterer.

Does PAIKKA have a bar? Yes. PAIKKA has an in-house bar program with craft cocktails and premium spirit-free options. With flexible minimums and the option for a hosted or cash bar, we can work with your budget.







Paikka Wedding Venue, Outdoor

About PAIKKA

PAIKKA Event Venue is a women-owned, modern industrial event venue inside a restored 1940s factory, conveniently located between St. Paul and Minneapolis. PAIKKA hosts corporate retreats, planning meetings, and holiday parties with an in-house bar program, multiple rooms for meetings and banquets, and capacity for up to 200 seated guests or 275 standing guests. PAIKKA marked its 10th anniversary in May 2026.

Press Inquiries

Marlo Munch

info [at] paikkamn.com



550 Vandalia Street

Suite 165

Saint Paul, MN 55114