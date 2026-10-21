MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bowman campaign will host a series of town halls and community forums to discuss these policy proposals directly with constituents.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent congressional candidate Jay Bowman today outlined the core pillars of his campaign, focusing on grassroots community engagement and economic solutions tailored for Kentucky families. As the general election approaches, Bowman is accelerating his campaign activities to connect directly with voters across the district.The Bowman campaign emphasizes a platform built on increasing economic opportunity highlighted by the Zero-One-Hundred tax plan, supporting local participation in projects, and ensuring government accountability. As an independent candidate, Bowman aims to offer voters a distinct choice focused on practical solutions rather than partisan gridlock."Our campaign is powered by everyday citizens who want to see real, tangible results for our community," Bowman said. "We are focused on bringing clear, transparent leadership to Washington and ensuring that every voter's voice is represented in this election."As part of its ongoing advocacy for voter education, the campaign also noted it has submitted a neutral request for a review of debate participation criteria to ensure all ballot-qualified candidates have an equitable path to share their platforms with the public.Moving into the final weeks of the race, the Bowman campaign will host a series of town halls and community forums to discuss these policy proposals directly with constituents.About Jay BowmanJay Bowman is an independent candidate running for Congress in Kentucky. His campaign focuses on economic growth, government transparency, and community-driven solutions. For more information, visit

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Jay Bowman Outlines Key Policy Proposals Ahead of General Election News Provided By Bowman2026 October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics



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