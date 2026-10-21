Bandero Premium Tequila Debuts First Reposado, Aged In Three Types Of Oak

Three years in development, Bandero Reposado matures for just under 12 months in Hungarian, French, and American white oak barrels

Three years in development, the brand's newest expression matures for just under 12 months in Hungarian, French, and American white oak barrels

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bandero Premium Tequila has expanded its portfolio with the introduction of Bandero Reposado, the brand's first aged expression. Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave, the Reposado is aged for just under 12 months in separate lots of Hungarian, French, and American white oak barrels.

In development since 2023, Bandero Reposado is the result of a meticulous maturation and blending process led by Bandero master distiller Lee Palleschi to capture the distinct characteristics of the three oak varieties. During the 11th month of maturation, he noses and tastes the tequila from each barrel, previously used to age wine or bourbon, assessing its aroma, color, and flavor before selecting only those that meet his standards for the final blend.

“Each type of oak brings something different to the table. The Hungarian and French oak contribute savory notes and subtle spice, while the American oak brings those familiar vanilla and caramel flavors,” said Palleschi.“Using three types of oak gives us a depth of flavor and aroma that's difficult to achieve with just one type of barrel. But it's not simply a matter of blending the three together. We taste every barrel individually, and not all make the cut.”

The finished Reposado features a deep amber color with notes of sweet oak and roasted agave. On the palate, savory dark caramel gives way to earthy, sweet agave, followed by mature oak, dried fruit and buttery vanilla. The finish is velvety smooth, clean and bright. Palleschi recommends enjoying the Reposado neat, at room temperature, in a wide glass to appreciate its full range of aromas.

Produced in small batches of approximately 26 carefully selected barrels, Bandero Reposado is made without additives at NOM 1627 and bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof). The 750 ml Reposado is presented in the brand's signature canteen-inspired bottle, made from recycled glass and wrapped in leather, and carries a suggested retail price of $29.99 in California and $39.99 in other markets.

Bandero Reposado joins the brand's existing Blanco and coffee-infused Bandero Café expressions. The new expression is now arriving at select retailers, with broader retail distribution expected in late November and December. The Reposado is also available through Bandero's website in states where direct-to-consumer spirits shipping is permitted.

Allison Mccormick

ABM Communications

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Bandero Premium Tequila Debuts First Reposado, Aged in Three Types of Oak News Provided By ABM Communications October 21, 2026, 15:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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