Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Gives Back To Wisconsin Families This Thanksgiving

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm

Wisconsin personal injury law firm to award ten $200 Visa gift cards to help local families put food on the table this holiday season.

- Will PembertonMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Thanksgiving, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is giving back to the communities it proudly serves by helping Wisconsin families make the holiday season a little brighter. Through its Thanksgiving Giveaway, the firm will award ten (10) $200 Visa gift cards, to help local families purchase groceries and put a Thanksgiving meal on their tables.With the rising cost of everyday essentials, the holidays can bring additional financial stress for many families. Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm hopes this initiative will provide a little relief while reminding Wisconsin residents that their community is here to support them.“Wisconsin is more than where we work. It's our home,” said Will Pemberton, Founder and CEO at Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm.“The people and families in these communities are the reason we do what we do every day. Thanksgiving is about gratitude, generosity, and looking out for one another, and we're grateful to be in a position to give back and hopefully make the holiday a little easier for Wisconsin families.”How to Enter the Thanksgiving GiveawayThe giveaway is open for entries beginning October 21, 2026, through November 18, 2026. Individuals can enter online by visiting the Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm website.Prize: Ten (10) $200 Visa gift cardsEntry Period: October 21 – November 18, 2026How to Enter: Visit pembertonpi/thanksgiving and complete the online entry form.No purchase is necessary to enter.A Continued Commitment to Wisconsin CommunitiesGiving back is an important part of the Pemberton Promise. Throughout the year, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm supports local families, schools, and community organizations through charitable initiatives, giveaways, and partnerships designed to make a meaningful difference.From providing hundreds of backpacks to Wisconsin students ahead of the school year to supporting community safety initiatives and local organizations, the firm believes that making a positive impact extends far beyond the courtroom.This Thanksgiving Giveaway is another opportunity to show appreciation for the Wisconsin communities that have placed their trust in Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is a Wisconsin-based personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families who have been injured due to someone else's negligence. With offices in Madison, Baraboo, Eau Claire, and Sun Prairie, the firm proudly serves clients throughout Wisconsin, handling cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, slip-and-fall injuries, and other personal injury matters.Led by attorney Will Pemberton, the firm is committed to providing compassionate, personalized representation while fighting for the compensation its clients deserve.For more information, visit or call 608-FIGHT-4U.

Cori Beesing

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm

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Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Gives Back to Wisconsin Families This Thanksgiving News Provided By Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm October 21, 2026, 15:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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