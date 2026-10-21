Shannon's Fall Fine Art Auction, October 29Th, Will Showcase Quality American Art, Modern Art, And European Paintings

Oil on canvas painting attributed to Alfred Jacob Miller (American, 1810-1874), titled Green River (1851), 27in x 34in. Estimate: $200,000-$300,000

Oil on canvas painting by Wifredo Lam (Cuban, 1902-1982), titled Personnage 1 (1939), 36in x 231⁄4 in. Estimate: $150,000-$250,000

Oil on canvas painting by Willard Leroy Metcalf (American, 1858-1925), titled Spring at Leete's Island (1908), signed, 26in x 29in. Estimate: $150,000-$250,000

Casein on canvas painting by Henry Koerner (Austrian-American, 1915-1991), titled The Bride (1950), signed and dated, 561⁄2in x 40in. Estimate: $100,000-$150,000

Oil on canvas on board by Eastman Johnson (American, 1824-1906), titled Crossing a Stream (Pig-a-Back) (1866), signed and dated, 211⁄4in x 17in. Estimate: $80,000-$120,000

A painting attributed to Alfred Jacob Miller titled Green River leads the auction. The work depicts a rendezvous of Native Americans, fur traders and pioneers.

MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers will host their annual Fall Fine Art Auction on Thursday, October 29th at 6pm Eastern Time. The auction, featuring over 200 lots, will showcase examples of quality American art, Modern art, and European paintings.A rare painting attributed to Alfred Jacob Miller titled Green River leads the auction. Painted in 1851, this work depicts a rendezvous of Native Americans, fur traders, and pioneers. Miller first travelled to the Rocky Mountains in 1837 and made field sketches he used for later studio compositions. There are at least three other versions of this composition in museum collections. The painting is estimated to bring $200,000-$300,000.A large-scale, quintessential, historic view of the Connecticut coast along Long Island Sound by Willard Leroy Metcalf, titled Spring at Leete's Island, will be offered for the first time at auction. It has been in a private collection since 1985 with documented provenance back to the artist. Metcalf spent many summers on the Connecticut shoreline, most famously with Florence Griswold at her Inn in Old Lyme. The painting is estimated at $150,000-$250,000.Following the successful sale of Wifredo Lam 's Personnage N. 2 in the spring of 2025 for $266,700 (including buyer's premium), Shannon's will now offer Lam's Personnage N. 1 at an estimate of $150,000-$250,000. Painted the year after Lam met Picasso, both Personnage paintings illustrate the influence of Picasso, Surrealism, and African art. Both works were collected together in Italy and descended in a family collection.Other Modernist paintings in the auction include a Henrietta Mary Shore work titled Beach Flower. This abstract shell-like composition relates to paintings by Georgia O'Keeffe, a contemporary of the artist. Estimated at $40,000-$60,000, the painting will likely attract interest from both private collectors and museums. Shore was a Canadian-born artist who spent most of her artistic career working in Los Angeles and New York.A large-format, 56-inch by 40-inch painting by Henry Koerner, titled“The Bride”, will be featured for the first time at auction. Dated 1950, this hyper-real composition depicts a bride exiting a municipal office where she has just been married. The three male figures oddly resemble each other, adding an eerie element to the composition, contrasted with the celebratory rice in the foreground. The painting is estimated to bring $100,000-$150,000.Three paintings of New York City by contemporary American Impressionist Laurence A. Campbell will be included. The largest of the three, Broadway in Winter, 24 inches by 20 inches, depicts American flags lining a busy New York City street scene. Shannon's is excited to offer Campbell's patriotic painting this year as a highlight of the broader 250th anniversary celebrations. The painting is estimated to bring $30,000-$50,000.Shannon's will also offer a Rackstraw Downes view of the Approach to Holland Tunnel with 75 Varick, estimated to bring $70,000-$90,000. Downes is known for his hyper-realistic compositions with complex perspectives. His wide, panoramic landscapes feature bending horizons intended to mimic the way the eye naturally perceives. Remarkably, Downes painted en plein air without the use of a camera.Historical American Impressionist paintings include a Charles Courtney Curran work estimated at $25,000-$35,000. The figure group framed by a blossoming mountain laurel illustrates the artist's expertise in painting both flowers and people. The sunlit composition is a beautiful dual portrait in the garden.Another impressive offering in this category is an Irving Ramsay Wiles, measuring 34 inches by 46 inches, depicting the artist's studio in Peconic, estimated at $40,000-$60,000. The open space with high ceilings is sparsely furnished with Japanese and Chinese antiques. Furnishings in this composition can be found in other Wiles portraits and paintings done in his Peconic studio.A Martha Walter oil painting of three ladies seated for a refreshment under the shade of an umbrella will be offered at $30,000-$50,000. Walter's bold brushwork and pastel color palette capture the atmosphere and energy of the scene.Shannon's excels at attracting quality 19th-century American paintings, and this sale is no exception. Leading this category is an Eastman Johnson painting of two young children crossing a stream. Titled Pig-a-Back, a younger sibling rides on his sister with bare feet. This charming scene was painted in 1866 during the Reconstruction period in America following the Civil War. Themes of familial responsibility and domestic life were common motifs in Johnson's paintings.An Autumn Landscape by William Trost Richards will be offered for $60,000-$80,000, depicting fall foliage on the banks of a wooded creek, with a lone figure crossing behind on a hiking trail.A Thomas Worthington Whittredge painting depicting a picnic scene on the banks of the Hudson River will be offered at $20,000-$30,000. The painting dates to around 1860, when the artist transitioned his European training into a distinctly American style. Whittredge expert Anthony Jansen identified the scene as likely Grand View, just below South Nyack. Other 19th-century American art, including a portfolio of works by Fidelia Bridges, will be prominently featured in the auction.A selection of circus paintings is a unique theme in this auction. A circus scene by John Steuart Curry of clowns gathered outside tents with horses and dancers visible in the background will be offered at $30,000-$50,000. A masterpiece-quality painting by Robert E. Weaver, a second-generation Regionalist artist, will be offered at $8,000-$12,000. Measuring 48 inches by 48 inches, this large-format composition depicts a parade of elephants in painstaking detail with a dancer perched on a trunk.A rare Carl Holsoe of a woman reading by a sunlit window will lead the European painting offerings this fall. Estimated at $60,000-$80,000, this painting is characteristic of Holsoe's best interiors. His realistic, academic style is often compared to 17th-century Dutch masters.Other artists featured in the October 29th auction include Luigi Lucioni, Bob Ross, Emile Albert Gruppe, Theodore Penleigh Boyd, Winslow Homer, John F. Folinsbee, Walter E. Schofield, Peng Wei, Eric Sloane, Jane Peterson, Carrie Mae Weems, Aaron Douglas, and more.Shannon's will host a public preview at their gallery from October 19th through October 28th (weekdays from 11am-6pm ET) and on Saturday, October 24th (from 10am-3pm ET). Sign up to receive periodic sale updates via email on shannons or follow Shannon's on social media. Quality consignments are accepted year-round. For questions about the October 29th auction or consignments at Shannon's, contact the gallery at 203-877-1711 or at....

Sandra Germain

Shannon's Fine Art Auctioneers

+ + +1 203-877-1711

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Shannon's Fall Fine Art Auction, October 29th, will showcase quality American art, Modern art, and European paintings News Provided By Ken Hall Public Relations October 21, 2026, 15:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.