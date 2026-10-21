New Rockstars Begins Streaming On Disctopia

A revenue-share pilot built for a moment when creators add homes rather than switch them and the line between podcast, video, and content has stopped holding

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Rockstars, the pop-culture commentary studio known for frame-by-frame film and television analysis, has begun streaming its catalogue on Disctopia, a creator-first streaming and distribution platform.The agreement is non-exclusive. New Rockstars retains full ownership of its work and continues publishing on the platforms where it already distributes. Disctopia serves pre-roll advertising against the catalogue and returns 70 percent of net advertising revenue to the studio, with monthly reporting and payouts.Both companies agreed to disclose the revenue split publicly. Platform revenue terms in creator distribution agreements are typically confidential."Disctopia is becoming the infrastructure the creator economy runs on. The New Rockstars partnership is what that looks like in practice - a studio that keeps its ownership, keeps its audience everywhere it already is, and keeps the majority of what its work earns. We did not ask them to leave anywhere or to call their work something it isn't. This is just the beginning," said Patrick Hill, Founder and CEO of Disctopia."New Rockstars is excited to work with Disctopia to distribute our content. We're very proud of our work and want it to find people where they are. We think the Disctopia experience is going to be a good one for new and existing fans of our work," said Zach Huddleston, General Manager of New Rockstars.New Rockstars publishes breakdowns and theories covering Marvel, Star Wars and other film and television franchises. The studio's catalogue on Disctopia includes its podcast and video programming.Disctopia has carried video alongside audio since 2022. New Rockstars' catalogue is available atAbout DisctopiaDisctopia is a creator-first streaming and distribution platform for independent creators, media companies, and brands. Podcasts, music, audiobooks, and video live in one ecosystem - with hosting, distribution, monetization, analytics, and audience engagement tools in a single dashboard. Disctopia has supported video podcasts since 2022. Learn more at .

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New Rockstars Begins Streaming on Disctopia News Provided By Disctopia October 21, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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