Service Direct Introduces Call Insights: New Visibility Into Every Call

mySD Call Insights screenshot

Call Insights shows whether calls were answered, whether callers needed the service, and whether calls turned into booked appointments.

- Daniel Perlaky, VP of Experience Strategy

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Service Direct, leading the pay per call marketplace for home services, today introduced Call Insights, new insights in mySD, its client platform, that show call buyers what happens after the phone rings. Call Insights starts with the three numbers that matter most: Call Answered Rate, Service Needed Rate, and Booked Appointment Rate.

Each metric is displayed as an interactive gauge rated from Poor to Top Performer against industry benchmarks, complete with historical trends and period-over-period changes. Buyers can filter results by campaign and service category, or click directly into call counts to view matching records in Lead Manager.

The insights are built on Service Direct's AI, which analyzes every call to detect whether it was answered and whether an appointment was booked, with 99% accuracy. Human reviewers verify results through Quality Check, Service Direct's AI powered call review process. Because detection is automatic, Call Insights reflects every call, not just the ones someone logged by hand.

"Most businesses know how many calls they got. Far fewer know how many they answered, how many were real jobs, and how many turned into appointments," said Daniel Perlaky, VP of Experience Strategy at Service Direct. "Call Insights puts those answers on one page, campaign by campaign, so you can see exactly where to focus."

Answering calls is where revenue begins. Recent Service Direct data shows that top-performing clients book 1.7x more appointments on the calls they pay for simply by answering the phone at a higher rate.

This is the first release of Call Insights, and Service Direct is already working on what comes next. Call Insights is available now in mySD at servicedirect.



About Service Direct

Founded in 2006, Service Direct powers real connections between home service businesses and high-intent consumers. Their Pay Per Call marketplace helps businesses grow, affiliates earn more, and homeowners find trusted services-all backed by proprietary technology.

Daniel Perlaky

Service Direct

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Service Direct Introduces Call Insights: New Visibility into Every Call News Provided By Service Direct October 21, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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