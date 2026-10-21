SURVIVOR WINNERS ETHAN ZOHN AND WENDELL HOLLAND TO HOST REALITY RUN CLUB IN NEW YORK CITY POWERED BY MD HYPERBARIC

REALITY RUN CLUB NYC 2026

The October 28 event will bring together reality television personalities, runners, and fans in support of AKTIV Against Cancer.

- Ethan Zohn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Survivor winner, cancer survivor, and wellness advocate Ethan Zohn will host his second Reality Run Club on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026, in New York City, powered by MD Hyperbaric and benefiting AKTIV Against Cancer, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making physical activity an integral part of cancer treatment.

Building on the success of its inaugural event in Boston this past April, Reality Run Club brings together personalities from across the reality television world, running enthusiasts, and members of the local community for an energizing and inclusive group run. The event offers fans a unique opportunity to connect with some of their favorite reality stars while embracing the physical and mental benefits of an active lifestyle.

“Reality Run Club is about bringing people together through movement, positivity, and shared experiences,” said Ethan Zohn.“As a cancer survivor, I know firsthand how important physical activity, community, and having a strong support system can be. I'm especially proud that this event will benefit AKTIV Against Cancer, an organization whose mission is so closely aligned with my own personal journey. We're excited to welcome runners, reality television fans, and friends for another unforgettable experience in New York City.”

As presenting sponsor, MD Hyperbaric will help bring the event to life while reinforcing the importance of health, wellness, and recovery. The company's involvement reflects its commitment to supporting initiatives that promote healthier lifestyles and bring communities together through meaningful experiences.

“Finishing cancer treatment is a milestone, but for many survivors it's only the start of getting their lives back,” said Chris Neal, CEO of MD Hyperbaric.“Ethan has shown what that comeback looks like, and AKTIV Against Cancer is helping many more with that same comeback story. We're proud to power Reality Run Club and support AKTIV Against Cancer as they help patients to return to the passions that drive them.”

The October 28th event will feature a group run beginning at MD Hyperbaric Tribeca, located at 157 Chambers St, and continuing along the Hudson River Park waterfront to Pier 40. The run will be approximately 2.6 miles round trip. Participants will include Ethan Zohn, Wendell Holland Dwight Moore, Mitch Guerra, Sydney Segal, Ori Jean-Charles, Kellie Nalbandian, Xander Hastings, and Maddy Pomilla, along with runners and members of the public. Registration is currently open, with Run Club tickets available for $30, as well as Watch Party and VIP packages. Participants can also take part in a peer-to-peer fundraising opportunity, with the first 51 participants eligible for the Reality Run Club VIP + VIP Watch Party package by committing to raise $250 for AKTIV Against Cancer.

Running for a Cause: Supporting AKTIV Against Cancer

As the event's charitable beneficiary, AKTIV Against Cancer will be recognized for its commitment to incorporating physical activity into cancer care. The organization works to ensure that exercise becomes an integral part of cancer treatment, helping patients improve their physical and emotional well-being during and after treatment. Founded in Norway in 2007, AKTIV Against Cancer has helped pioneer the integration of exercise into cancer treatment and has expanded its mission to the United States. Through its AKTIVcenter initiatives and partnerships with healthcare institutions, the organization works to provide patients with access to supervised physical activity programs as part of comprehensive cancer care.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Ethan Zohn's Reality Run Club, Powered by MD Hyperbaric

When: Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Where: MD Hyperbaric Tribeca, 157 Chambers St, New York, NY

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Participants: Ethan Zohn, special guests from reality television, running enthusiasts, and members of the public

Registration:

About MD Hyperbaric

MD Hyperbaric is a provider of medical-grade hyperbaric oxygen therapy, dedicated to expanding access to treatment and educating patients and communities about its medical applications. Through its focus on patient care, clinical expertise, and innovation, MD Hyperbaric seeks to advance awareness and understanding of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. About AKTIV Against Cancer

HARRIE BAKST

WCPG

+1 646-623-5487

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SURVIVOR WINNERS ETHAN ZOHN AND WENDELL HOLLAND TO HOST REALITY RUN CLUB IN NEW YORK CITY POWERED BY MD HYPERBARIC News Provided By WCPG October 21, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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