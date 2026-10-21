Eightpoint Commits To One Year Of Grocery Support For The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

Eightpoint Technologies will cover grocery costs for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre's emergency shelter for 12 months beginning November 1, 2026, supporting women and children seeking refuge.

New 12-month sponsorship will cover grocery costs for the Crisis Centre's emergency shelter, helping provide essential support for women and children in need.

- Ania MilanowskaGEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eightpoint today announced a new 12-month sponsorship agreement with the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC), committing to cover grocery costs for the organisation's emergency shelter beginning November 1, 2026.The sponsorship will provide consistent support for one of the shelter's essential day-to-day needs, helping ensure that women and children seeking refuge have access to nutritious meals throughout the coming year. By covering these costs, Eightpoint aims to ease the Centre's operational expenses and allow more resources to be directed towards the care and support of those who rely on its services.The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre provides emergency shelter, crisis intervention, advocacy and holistic support services for individuals and families affected by domestic and sexual abuse. Its work plays an important role in providing a safe environment for those experiencing crisis while helping survivors access the resources needed to rebuild their lives."This partnership is about supporting people during some of the most difficult moments of their lives," said Thomas Redford, Eightpoint President. "As a company that has called Cayman home since 2018, we believe it is important to give back to the community where our people live and work. By covering the shelter's grocery costs for the next year, we hope to provide some practical relief and allow the Crisis Centre to focus more of its resources on supporting the women and children who depend on its services."Eightpoint Technologies has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018 and is based at Signal House in George Town, where its leadership and commercial operations are located. The company continues to strengthen its presence in the Cayman Islands through long-term investment in its local operations and initiatives that create meaningful community impact."Having the support of Eightpoint in covering our emergency shelter's grocery needs for an entire year will make a meaningful difference to our organisation," said Ania Milanowska, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre. "Providing a safe and supportive environment for those experiencing domestic abuse comes with many daily responsibilities, and access to nutritious meals is an essential part of that care. This sponsorship will help ease some of our operational costs, allowing us to direct more resources towards the individuals and families who rely on our services. We are incredibly grateful to Eightpoint for recognising this need and making such a generous commitment to our community."For Eightpoint, the sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to supporting organisations that provide essential services and create meaningful, lasting impact within the Cayman Islands community."Eightpoint has benefited from being part of the Cayman community for many years, and we believe that commitment should extend beyond our business operations," said Deniz Gezgin, Eightpoint CEO. "The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre provides essential support to individuals and families when they need it most. We're pleased to contribute in a practical way by helping cover a fundamental need, giving the Centre greater flexibility to direct its resources towards the people and services that matter most."The sponsorship will begin November 1, 2026, and continue for 12 months, providing ongoing grocery support for the Crisis Centre's emergency shelter. The initiative represents another step in Eightpoint's commitment to supporting local organisations through practical contributions that strengthen the Cayman Islands community.About Eightpoint TechnologiesEightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC is a special economic zone company based at Signal House in George Town, Grand Cayman, where it has operated within Cayman Enterprise City since 2018. It builds and commercialises user-first digital products across desktop and mobile interfaces. Eightpoint Technologies is one of a group of sister companies, each a separate legal entity. Learn more at .About the Cayman Islands Crisis CentreThe Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by domestic and sexual abuse. Through emergency shelter, crisis intervention, advocacy and community education, CICC provides essential services that help survivors find safety, access support and rebuild their lives. The organisation also works to raise awareness and promote the prevention of domestic and sexual abuse throughout the Cayman Islands. Learn more at .

Thomas Redford

Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC

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Eightpoint Commits to One Year of Grocery Support for the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre News Provided By Eightpoint Technologies Ltd. SEZC October 21, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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