VIETNAM VETERAN RONN EASTON TO LEAD OCTOBER 2728 PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP's PROPOSED ARCH NEAR ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

Stop the Arch protest lead by Vietnam Veteran, Ronn Easton

Vietnam veteran Ronn Easton leads an Oct. 27–28 protest at Memorial Circle against Trump's proposed arch near Arlington, urging respect for veterans.

- Ronn Easton, Vietnam VeteranWASHINGTON, DC, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vietnam veteran and veterans' advocate Ronn Easton will lead fellow veterans in a two-day protest at Memorial Circle on October 27 and 28, 2026, joining in solidarity with other veterans' groups opposing President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery.The gathering will bring veterans' voices directly to the proposed construction site, with a clear message: the landscape surrounding Arlington should reflect the sacrifice of those who served, rather than political vanity.For Easton and participating veterans, the issue is deeply personal. Arlington National Cemetery is sacred ground-a final resting place for generations of Americans whose service and sacrifice helped protect the country. They believe placing the proposed arch along its historic approach would diminish the solemnity of that setting and insult the memory of those buried there.The protest will also draw attention to a broader concern: whether the country's public displays of military appreciation are matched by meaningful support for living veterans. Easton's advocacy centers on the respect, accessible healthcare and sustained support veterans deserve long after their military service ends.Organizers are calling on the administration to abandon the proposed arch at Memorial Circle and preserve the dignity of the landscape connecting Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial.With the demonstrations approaching, military, veterans affairs and political reporters are urged to cover the gathering and hear directly from those who served. The event offers an opportunity to examine the proposed monument through veterans' experiences of service, remembrance and the nation's continuing obligations to its military community.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Veterans' protest opposing Trump's proposed triumphal arch near Arlington National CemeteryWho: Vietnam veteran Ronn Easton, fellow veterans and allied veterans' groupsWhen: Tuesday, October 27 at 4pm to 6pm, and Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 9am to Noon, and again between 4pm and 6pm alongside Third Act DMVWhere: Memorial Circle, near Arlington Memorial Bridge and the approach to Arlington National CemeteryMedia coordination: Contact Donna Segura:... to arrange coverage or request an interview.ABOUT RONN EASTONRonn Easton is a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, veterans' advocate and host of the Cover Your Six podcast. His media appearances and interviews include MS NOW, The Root and other outlets, where he has spoken about public frustration, veterans' experiences and the responsibility to support those who served. Through his advocacy, Easton calls attention to veterans who feel overlooked or disrespected, particularly those struggling to obtain the healthcare, recognition and support they have earned.

Donna Segura

Oleander Public Relations

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VIETNAM VETERAN RONN EASTON TO LEAD OCTOBER 27–28 PROTEST AGAINST TRUMP'S PROPOSED ARCH NEAR ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY News Provided By Oleander PR October 21, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics



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