Theformtool Launches Snapnumberstm PRO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) First solution in 33 years that diagnoses and repairs Microsoft Word numbering entirely inside Word on the user's computer

LACEY, WA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Professionals who draft contracts, pleadings, outlines, and other structured documents in Microsoft Word have lived with the same frustration for more than three decades. Microsoft introduced automatic numbering in 1993. In the 33 years since, numbering that restarts without explanation, collapses after a paste, or behaves differently from one paragraph to the next has remained one of Word's most persistent and costly problems.

An outline that looked perfect yesterday suddenly decides paragraph 2.1 should be 3.4. A pasted clause renumbers everything around it. An inherited agreement contains mixed native lists and text that only looks numbered. In long documents the visible number is often only the symptom of deeper structural problems that are difficult and time-consuming to locate by hand. The result is repeated hours spent fixing the same issues-time that could be spent on the substance of the work.

Snapnumbers PRO is the first fast, ordered solution that works entirely inside Microsoft Word on the user's own computer. It begins by examining the document rather than immediately changing it. In seconds it identifies native Word numbering and text that merely appears numbered, surfaces exceptions, and shows the user exactly what is happening-whether there are a dozen problems or a thousand. It then guides a controlled repair of the numbering while keeping the document offline and confidential. No cloud services. No document uploads. Snapnumbers PRO is truly one of a kind.

“People should be able to concentrate on what a document says instead of fighting its paragraph numbers,” said Bob Christensen of TheFormTool.“Snapnumbers PRO starts by showing them what is happening. It helps them decide what needs fixing. And and then does it.”

Snapnumbers PRO is available now for Microsoft Word on Windows at $110 for an annual license. A free full-featured 45-day Test Drive lets users evaluate the software on their own document libraries; the Test Drive begins when activated inside Word.

Product information, a short demonstration video, and the Test Drive are available here.

About TheFormTool

TheFormTool, LLC develops tools for people who live in Microsoft Word. Its products help users prepare accurate documents while keeping full control of their files and data offline.

Robert Christensen

TheFormTool, LLC

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TheFormTool Launches SnapnumbersTM PRO News Provided By October 21, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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