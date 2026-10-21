Introducing The International Patient Education Calendar: A Global Resource For Empowered Patients And Caregivers

Mission Driven

Elevating Global Health Literacy Through Patient Education, Empowerment, and Engagement

- Sandra L Washington CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medi‐Helpz LLC and the C.H.L.M.S. Medi‐Helpz Foundation proudly announce the upcoming launch of the International Patient Education Calendar, a first‐of‐its‐kind global resource designed to elevate patient knowledge, strengthen health literacy, and spotlight the lived experiences of patients and caregivers worldwide. The calendar will officially launch on January 1, 2027, marking the beginning of a new era in patient‐centered education and global health empowerment.The International Patient Education Calendar is built on the belief that education is the most powerful tool a patient can have. This year‐round resource will feature patient‐centered observances, educational activities, disease‐specific awareness days, caregiver support highlights, and community‐driven learning opportunities. Unlike traditional health calendars that focus solely on clinical awareness, this initiative centers the patient voice, the caregiver journey, and the critical role of education in navigating today's complex healthcare systems.Each month will highlight patient education days dedicated to specific conditions, challenges, or learning needs. The calendar will also feature spotlights on under‐recognized diseases and communities seeking visibility, caregiver education resources, patient stories, lived‐experience insights, and tools that help families understand their options, rights, and pathways to care. The goal is to create a global platform that supports patients and caregivers through accessible, inclusive, and actionable education.As the calendar enters its final development phase, Medi‐Helpz LLC and the C.H.L.M.S. Medi‐Helpz Foundation invite individuals and organizations worldwide to submit patient education activities, disease‐specific awareness dates, support group highlights, community education initiatives, and patient‐led or caregiver‐led learning events. This collaborative approach ensures the calendar reflects the diversity, challenges, and triumphs of the global patient community.The International Patient Education Calendar also welcomes collaboration with mission‐aligned for‐profit businesses seeking to support patient education, caregiver resources, and global health literacy. Limited advertising and sponsorship placements are available for organizations wishing to highlight products, services, or initiatives that empower patients and strengthen community health engagement. Businesses interested in ad space or partnership opportunities may submit an inquiry during the October–November 2026 submission window.Founder and CEO Sandra L. Washington, MPPA, describes the initiative as“a global movement to make patient education accessible, visible, and celebrated.” With decades of advocacy experience and a mission rooted in health literacy, Washington emphasizes that the calendar is not simply an informational tool - it is a platform for empowerment, visibility, and community connection. The calendar reflects her long‐standing commitment to patient education, empowerment, and engagement, and her belief that informed patients are better equipped to advocate for themselves and their families.Community submissions will run from late October through November 2026, followed by calendar development throughout November and December. The calendar will launch electronically on January 1, 2027, with physical distribution beginning in July 2027. The release will be supported through global distribution channels, Medi‐Helpz LLC, the C.H.L.M.S. Medi‐Helpz Foundation, partner organizations, and patient networks. The calendar will be accessible to patients, caregivers, educators, advocates, and health‐focused organizations seeking reliable, patient‐centered educational resources.Medi‐Helpz LLC is a Chicago‐based health literacy and patient empowerment organization committed to improving access, understanding, and navigation within healthcare systems. The C.H.L.M.S. Medi‐Helpz Foundation expands this mission through community programs, advocacy initiatives, and educational resources that uplift medically challenged individuals, caregivers, and families. Together, both organizations continue to advance patient education, empowerment, and engagement through innovative tools, community partnerships, and global collaboration.For media inquiries, partnership requests, or submission guidelines for the International Patient Education Calendar, please contact... or visit

Sandra L Washington

C.H.L.M.S MEDI-HELPZ FOUNDATION

+1 872-318-0711

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Introducing the International Patient Education Calendar: A Global Resource for Empowered Patients and Caregivers News Provided By C.H.L.M.S MEDI-HELPZ FOUNDATION October 21, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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