MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tully Rinckey PLLC is pleased to announce that eleven attorneys have been selected to the 2026 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists by Thomson Reuters. Attorneys from the firm's Latham, Rochester, and Buffalo offices were recognized across multiple practice areas, including military and veterans law, employment and labor law, employment litigation, and criminal defense law.Super LawyersSuper Lawyers recognizes no more than 5% of attorneys in Upstate New York. The following Tully Rinckey attorneys were selected for the 2026 list:Latham Office.Greg Rinckey, Esq. - Military/Veterans Law (18th year being selected).Michael Macomber, Esq. - Employment & Labor Law (2nd year being selected).Allen Shoikhetbrod, Esq. - Employment Litigation: Plaintiff (2nd year being selected)Rochester Office.Jared Cook, Esq. - Employment Litigation: Plaintiff (5th year being selected)Rising StarsRising Stars recognizes no more than 2.5% of attorneys in Upstate New York who have been practicing law for fewer than 10 years. The following Tully Rinckey attorneys were selected for the 2026 list:Buffalo Office.Anthony Kuhn, Esq. - Military/Veterans Law (9th year being selected).Eric Duncan, Esq. - Military/Veterans Law (4th year being selected).Amanda Smith, Esq. - Employment & Labor Law (4th year being selected).Alexander Jazembak, Esq. - Employment & Labor Law (2nd year being selected)Latham Office.Matthew Ricci, Esq. - Employment & Labor Law (4th year being selected).Benjamin Westerman, Esq. - Employment & Labor Law (2nd year being selected)Rochester Office.Matthew Winchell, Esq. - Criminal Defense Law (1st year being selected)

Scott Brewster

Tully Rinckey PLLC

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Eleven Tully Rinckey Attorneys Recognized in 2026 Upstate New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists News Provided By Tully Rinckey PLLC October 21, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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