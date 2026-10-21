India Chem 2026 Global Industry Meet To Kick Off In Mumbai From Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The Centre's Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), is organising the three-day 14th edition of India Chem 2026 from Thursday at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, in Mumbai, according to an official statement.

The flagship biennial event will bring together policymakers, global industry leaders, investors, technology providers, researchers, and other stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration, trade and investment in India's chemicals and petrochemicals sector.

India Chem 2026 is expected to witness participation from more than 100 countries, including Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, countries across the European Union, Latin America, Vietnam, South Korea and ASEAN nations.

Japan will participate as a partner country in the 14th India Chem 2026. It is significant for strengthening India-Japan economic cooperation.

More than 200 Indian and international exhibitors, over 8,000 business visitors from India and abroad, and more than 50 leading CEOs from India and overseas will attend the Global CEOs Forum. Buyers' delegations from South America, the United States, the European Union, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, West Europe, the Middle East, and South and Southeast Asia are also expected.

The theme of the 14th edition of the event is "Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub". India Chem 2026 will feature an international exhibition and conference, positioning the event as a major platform for showcasing India's industrial capabilities, technological advancements and potential as a global manufacturing and sourcing destination.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda will inaugurate the event. Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, as well as senior officers from Central and state governments, will also attend the event.

India is the sixth-largest producer of chemicals in the world and the fourth-largest in Asia. The Indian chemical industry is projected to reach $300 billion by 2030 and $1 trillion by 2040, with significant growth being witnessed. The sector's growth potential is supported by rising demand, export opportunities, a demographic dividend, relatively low per capita consumption and enabling government initiatives.

India's emergence as a preferred global destination is being supported by governance reforms, world-class infrastructure, robust trade and investment policies, a strong regulatory framework and the availability of skilled labour at competitive costs. The chemicals and petrochemicals sector is expected to play an important role in strengthening domestic manufacturing, expanding global value-chain participation and supporting India's long-term economic aspirations, the statement added.