Bhopal: Police Ban Protests At Roshanpura, Polytechnic Squares For 2 Months

Police cite traffic, emergency service concerns

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bhopal Police has prohibited demonstrations, sit-ins, strikes and other protest-related activities at Roshanpura Square and Polytechnic Square, along with the adjoining designated areas, for two months, citing concerns over traffic disruption and the smooth movement of emergency services.According to orders issued by the Commissioner of Police (CP, Bhopal), Sanjay Kumar, on October 19 under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the restrictions have been imposed in view of repeated requests by political parties, organisations, committees and other groups to hold demonstrations, protests and sit-ins at these locations. In its order concerning Roshanpura Square, the police stated that the intersection is situated on a major route in the city, with important establishments and institutions, including Raj Bhavan, the airport, Hamidia Hospital and Gandhi Medical College, in the surrounding area. The order noted that gatherings and demonstrations at the location could obstruct traffic and create difficulties for the movement of ambulances and other emergency services.

Similarly, the order concerning Polytechnic Square stated that the intersection is the only route connecting key locations, including the airport, Hamidia Hospital and Gandhi Medical College. The police observed that the availability of alternative routes was limited and that protests at the intersection could disrupt traffic, delay emergency services and cause inconvenience to the public.

The orders explicitly prohibit strikes, sit-in protests, demonstrations, processions and the burning of effigies at the specified locations during the two-month restriction period. The police said the restrictions had been imposed to prevent traffic congestion, obstruction to public movement and disruption of emergency services, including ambulances, and to maintain public order.

The prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and will remain in force for two months from the date of issuance. (ANI)

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