MIB Warns TV Channels Against Anti-National, Disturbing Content

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has advised all private satellite television channels to strictly comply with the Programme Code, including restrictions on live coverage of "anti-terror operations, broadcast of disturbing visuals and content that may promote communal or anti-national attitudes."

Advisory on Programme Code Compliance

The ministry circulated an eight-point suggestion through an advisory, warning that violations of the Programme Code may invite action under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and the rules framed under it. The advisory has been issued to all private satellite TV channels regarding strict adherence to the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and Cable Television Networks Rules. 1994.

The advisory follows observations by the Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC), constituted under the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021, that telecasts on various channels were not in conformity with the spirit of the Programme Code under Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The committee also observed similar news and visuals being broadcast across multiple channels on similar topics.

The Ministry has directed channels to adhere to the provisions of the Programme Code in "letter and spirit", stressing that "inappropriate behaviour or language should not be normalised in telecasts."

"All Private Satellite TV Channels are hereby advised to strictly comply with the provisions of the Programme Code prescribed under Section 5 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, and Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, in letter and spirit," mentions the advisory, pointing out eight key points.

Key Directives from the Advisory

Coverage of Anti-Terror Operations

On coverage of anti-terror operations, the ministry reiterated that live coverage of such operations by security forces is prohibited under Rule 6(1)(p). Media coverage during these operations is advised to be restricted to periodic briefings by an authorised officer until the operation concludes.

"The telecasts of such visuals should be duly time-stamped, wherever necessary, to avoid any misleading impression of live coverage."

The ministry in the past has also issued advisories in this regard on June 12, 2024 and April 26, 2025.

Broadcasting Violent and Disturbing Content

Channels have also been asked to exercise caution and editorial discretion while broadcasting violent, graphic or disturbing visuals to avoid offending good taste and decency or causing unnecessary distress to viewers.

"Reporting on crime and violence should be based on verified facts and presented in a balanced and responsible manner," it said.

The advisory cautions against sensational reporting that may glorify or normalise unlawful or socially undesirable behaviour, as well as excessive repetition of disturbing visuals.

"Blurring or masking should be used wherever warranted," it stressed in the advisory.

The ministry also stressed the need for due diligence while telecasting visuals involving crimes against women and children.

Reporting Guidelines

For coverage of natural calamities, disasters and major accidents or incidents, channels have been advised to time-stamp visuals wherever necessary to prevent unnecessary panic and ensure that reporting is based on verified facts.

The advisory calls for the use of "authentic maps of India" published by the Survey of India in telecasts, graphics and digital representations.

Ensuring Communal Harmony and Fair Debates

On communal harmony and debate programmes, channels have been directed to ensure that live debates and panel discussions do not promote communal or anti-national attitudes.

The ministry has also called for adequate editorial control, including careful selection and pre-sensitisation of panellists and participants.

"Where necessary, corrective measures such as muting, disclaimers, interruption or discontinuation of the feed should be taken to prevent derogatory, abusive or inflammatory content," mentioned the advisory.

Protecting Victim Identity and AI Usage

The ministry has further reminded broadcasters to strictly protect the identity of victims of sexual offences in accordance with Supreme Court directions and applicable laws, and that channels must not disclose direct or indirect details, photographs, family information or other particulars that could lead to the identification of victims.

The advisory also calls for caution in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), including generative AI, for programmes such as graphics and virtual news presentations.

"The use of AI tools may be limited to an assistive role without compromising the accuracy, authenticity or sensitivity of news content and while adhering to the Programme Code."

Strengthening Internal Review Mechanisms

Broadcasters were further advised to strengthen editorial and content-review mechanisms and sensitise personnel involved in news gathering, editing, production, transmission and telecast to the Programme Code.

It said that regular workshops and training sessions have also been encouraged to ensure continued compliance. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)