GRAP-I: Delhi Metro To Increase Train Trips, Boost Anti-Smog Steps

In the wake of the implementation of GRAP-I in Delhi from Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be increasing train trips on weekdays (Mon-Fri) starting October 22. DMRC will also be intensifying anti-pollution drives at its construction sites and surrounding areas across the national capital to help mitigate the pollution.

DMRC Boosts Services and Anti-Pollution Measures

According to a release, Delhi Metro will be running 20 additional trips on its network from tomorrow on weekdays to encourage more and more people to use public transport than their personal vehicles. Similarly, a number of specific activities will be taken up to ensure a decrease in dust levels inside construction sites, removal of road dust from the surrounding roads, removal of garbage from footpaths and road medians, etc.

Delhi Metro's engineers will be inspecting the construction sites as well as the surrounding roads thoroughly to ensure that all construction materials are properly covered and the wheel wash facilities for outgoing vehicles are in working condition. These drives will be conducted in addition to a number of measures already taken up by DMRC to handle the issue of pollution.

Approximately 31 kilometres of city roads are under DMRC's temporary jurisdiction currently. These roads have been taken over by DMRC to facilitate Metro construction work in the vicinity. Most of these roads have already been repaired by DMRC to ensure that they do not contribute to any further pollution in the city, the release said.

In total, over 250 anti-smog guns/ mist guns have been installed at the construction sites, stations and office buildings to decrease dust levels. Daily inspections are being conducted by DMRC's Environment Department to ensure that all environmental norms are adequately followed.

GRAP Stage-I Implemented Amid 'Poor' Air Quality

This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality is in the "poor" category. The decision was taken after a Sub-Committee on GRAP, in its meeting held today, reviewed the air quality scenario in the region.

"The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi which was observed 179 (Moderate Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 (Poor Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in coming days," read an order.

The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decides to invoke all actions under Stage-I ('Poor Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect, read the order

"Actions under Stage-I of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures of the extant GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-1," it added.

The Sub-Committee shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/ITM, it further added. (ANI)

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