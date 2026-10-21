Durga Puja Concludes In Agartala With Grand Vijayadashami Celebrations

Grand Conclusion to Durga Puja in Agartala

Devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga amid grand festive celebrations, as the Netaji Play Forum Club witnessed a large gathering of participants praying for peace, prosperity, and a joyful return next year.

Vijayadashami, marking the conclusion of Durga Puja, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion across Agartala on Wednesday. Devotees gathered at various puja pandals to bid farewell to Maa Durga, participate in traditional rituals and exchange Vijayadashami greetings.

Traditional 'Sindoor Khela' Marks Final Day

At the Netaji Play Forum Club, the concluding day of the festival was marked by vibrant celebrations, with devotees taking part in the traditional Sindoor Khela. Women applied vermilion to Maa Durga and exchanged sindoor with one another as a symbol of tradition, prosperity and the spirit of togetherness.

Devotees Express Joy and Hope

Speaking on the occasion, participants expressed happiness over the successful celebration of Durga Puja this year. They said the festival had passed peacefully and joyfully, with people from different areas coming together to celebrate.

Devotees also expressed their eagerness to welcome Maa Durga again next year. One of the participants extended heartfelt Vijayadashami greetings to everyone, conveying love and good wishes to children and respect to elders. The participant said that the puja at the club had been organised successfully, as in previous years, and thanked everyone who contributed to making the celebration memorable.

Another participant offered prayers to Maa Durga for the well-being, good health and fulfilment of the wishes of all. Referring to the seven-day celebrations, the participant appreciated the maintenance of peace and discipline at the Netaji Play Forum Club and other puja pandals across the state. Special thanks were also extended to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha for the peaceful atmosphere during the festivities.

The celebrations attracted a large number of visitors, including people who travelled from distant areas to witness the festivities and seek the blessings of the Goddess.

As the celebrations came to an end, devotees expressed hope that Durga Puja would be organised with the same enthusiasm, harmony and discipline next year. The occasion concluded with heartfelt Vijayadashami wishes, prayers for everyone's happiness and prosperity, and the familiar hope of welcoming Maa Durga again next year.

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