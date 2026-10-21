Intravenous (IV) Therapy And Vein Access: Global Markets To Reach Significant Scale By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, the global IV therapy and vein access devices market is projected to grow from $57 billion in 2024 to $74.4 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.5%, driven by aging populations, rising chronic disease prevalence and expanding demand for home-based medical care.”

Boston, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access market is expanding at a robust pace, propelled by surging chronic disease prevalence, an aging global population, and accelerating adoption of smart infusion technologies across hospital and home care settings. BCC Research's newly published report, Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets, delivers comprehensive market sizing, segmentation, competitive intelligence, and forward-looking forecasts for industry stakeholders and investors navigating this high-growth sector.

Key Findings

. Market Expansion Driven by Chronic Disease and Cancer Burden: Rising global prevalence of diabetes, cancer, chronic kidney disease, and COPD is directly expanding the patient population requiring long-term infusion therapies-including chemotherapy, biologics, parenteral nutrition, and insulin delivery-sustaining strong structural demand for IV therapy products and advanced vascular access devices across the forecast period.

. Asia-Pacific Emerging as a High-Growth Region: Government-led healthcare modernization initiatives in China, India, and broader Asia-Pacific markets-encompassing hospital infrastructure investment, digital health integration, and regulatory support for domestically produced devices-are accelerating adoption of advanced IV therapy technologies and expanding addressable market opportunity at an above-average regional growth rate.

. Shift to Home-Based and Outpatient Infusion Creating New Demand Vectors: Healthcare systems globally are migrating infusion therapies-IV antibiotics, chemotherapy, parenteral nutrition, and biologics-from inpatient to ambulatory and home settings. This structural transition is generating incremental demand for portable infusion pumps, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), and long-duration vascular access solutions.

. Infection Prevention Mandates Upgrading Device Standards: WHO and CDC guidelines mandating evidence-based catheter management protocols are compelling healthcare providers to replace legacy devices with antimicrobial catheters, needleless connectors, ultrasound-guided access systems, and closed IV systems-expanding the addressable premium device market and raising average selling prices.

. Smart Infusion Technology and AI Integration Reshaping the Competitive Landscape: Smart infusion pumps with dose error reduction software (DERS) and EHR connectivity, AI-enabled connected infusion management systems, MRI-compatible pump platforms, automated insulin delivery (AID) systems, and ultrasound-guided vascular access are redefining clinical standards and intensifying technology-driven competition among leading manufacturers.

. Competitive Landscape Dominated by Diversified Global Players: Key participants include Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Baxter, B. Braun SE, ICU Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic, Teleflex, AngioDynamics, Tandem Diabetes Care, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, and Smiths Group, among others.

Market Drivers

The IV therapy and vein access market is underpinned by a convergence of powerful structural forces. Globally aging populations, combined with rising incidence of cancer, autoimmune diseases, rare disorders, and metabolic conditions, are generating sustained, long-term demand for sophisticated infusion infrastructure. The parallel expansion of biologics and specialty pharmaceuticals-therapies that overwhelmingly require IV delivery-further amplifies demand for high-performance pumps, IV administration sets, and vascular access devices, effectively expanding the total addressable market beyond traditional patient populations.

Simultaneously, healthcare systems under cost pressure are reconfiguring care delivery models. The migration of infusion therapy from acute settings to outpatient and home environments is not merely a trend but a systemic structural realignment-one that demands next-generation portable and connected devices. Medication error reduction is also a key institutional priority: the clinical and financial burden of IV-related adverse events is accelerating hospital investment in smart pump platforms with integrated safety software, reinforcing technology upgrade cycles across the installed base.

Investment Considerations

For investors, the IV therapy and vein access market presents a compelling combination of defensive demand characteristics and technology-driven upside. The non-discretionary nature of infusion therapy-anchored in chronic disease management and oncology-provides revenue visibility and resilience across economic cycles. Premium device segments, particularly smart infusion pumps, antimicrobial vascular access devices, and wearable insulin delivery systems, offer higher-margin growth opportunities as clinical protocols and infection prevention mandates favor technology upgrades. Companies with integrated digital ecosystems-linking smart pumps, EHR platforms, and AI-enabled infusion management-are best positioned to capture long-term value. Key risks to monitor include unfavorable reimbursement policy shifts, supply chain disruptions, high peripheral IV catheter failure rates constraining adoption economics, and inflationary pressure on manufacturing margins.

About the Report

Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets provides detailed market sizing, product and regional segmentation, competitive landscape analysis, and multi-year forecasts covering the full spectrum of IV therapy products and vascular access devices globally.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

CONTACT: BCC Research LLC 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109... | +1 781-489-7301