Blank Rome Marks 10Th Annual State Of The Cannabis Industry Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone Program Will Feature Inaugural Cannabis Industry Hall of Fame Class and Leading Industry Voices

Boston, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is set to host its 10th Annual State of the Cannabis Industry Conference, bringing together prominent cannabis executives, regulators, investors, lenders, advisers, and legal professionals to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry. The conference will take place on Monday, October 26, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, with a live-stream option available.

“Reaching the 10th anniversary of the State of the Cannabis Industry Conference is an important milestone for our firm and for the community that has helped make this event one of the industry's leading national forums,” said Frank A. Segall, partner and co-chair of Blank Rome's Boston office and Cannabis practice.“The cannabis market has changed dramatically since we launched the conference, but the value of bringing together the people driving that change has remained constant. This year's program honors the pioneers who helped build the modern industry while creating space for candid conversations about the regulatory, financial, and operational decisions that will shape its future.”

“The industry is at a consequential point, as businesses confront capital constraints, consolidation, regulatory uncertainty, and an increasingly competitive marketplace,” added Scott H. Moskol, partner and co-chair of Blank Rome's Cannabis practice.“These conditions are prompting companies, investors, and lenders to reassess strategies, manage risk, identify opportunities, and explore new paths to sustainable growth. Our 10th annual conference is designed to move beyond broad observations and give attendees practical perspectives from the executives, regulators, capital providers, and advisers working through these issues every day.”

To commemorate the conference's 10th year, Blank Rome will introduce its inaugural Cannabis Industry Hall of Fame, recognizing pioneers who have made a lasting impact on the industry. The first inductees are Boris Jordan, co-founder and CEO of Curaleaf; George Archos, CEO of Verano; and Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. The three executives will join Frank Segall for a premier panel examining their roles in shaping the industry's past and present, as well as their perspectives on where the market is headed.

The program will also feature“A Candid Conversation with CCC Chair Christopher Harding.” Moderated by Frank Segall, the fireside discussion with Christopher Harding, chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, will offer direct insight into the Commission's priorities and its approach to the issues confronting the Massachusetts cannabis market.

Additional sessions will address several of the most pressing business, regulatory, financial, and technological developments affecting the cannabis industry:

“From State Regulation to Federal Rescheduling: Lessons Learned and the Road Ahead,” moderated by Blank Rome partner Vijay S. Choksi, will explore historic trends and best practices in cannabis regulation, the transition to Schedule III, Drug Enforcement Administration registration, and the practical implications of the evolving federal framework for state regulatory systems, operators, investors, researchers, and the broader industry. The panel will feature representatives from Blank Rome, the American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp, CBIZ, the Association of Cannabinoid Specialists, and CitraChem.

“Capital Markets: Navigating Cannabis Financing in a Changing Market,” moderated by Blank Rome partner Sean P. Coyle, will bring together leading capital providers to discuss lending trends, refinancing challenges, credit risk, and the sectors attracting the greatest investor interest. The panel will feature representatives from Needham Bank, Altmore Capital, Chicago Atlantic, Seaport Global Securities, Millstreet Capital Management, and East West Bank.

“Innovation in Cannabis: Payments, POS, and Data Analytics,” moderated by Blank Rome partner Lauren Medeiros Forster, will explore how emerging payment, point-of-sale, and data-analytics solutions are helping cannabis operators address persistent payment challenges, improve the consumer purchasing experience, enhance financial transparency, and make more informed business decisions. The panel will feature representatives from Reklaim Credit Solutions, Shield Compliance, and Sweed POS.

“Distressed M&A: Consolidation, Restructuring, and Strategic Opportunity,” moderated by Blank Rome partner Scott H. Moskol, will examine how companies, acquirors, lenders, and other stakeholders are evaluating restructurings, strategic acquisitions, and distressed transactions amid continued market pressure. The panel will feature representatives from Opus Consulting, SSC Advisors, Vireo Growth Inc., Ascend Wellness Holdings, and HUB International.

Attendees will include cannabis operators, executives, retailers, cultivators, product manufacturers, investors, lenders, investment bankers, accountants, insurers, consultants, regulatory professionals, technology providers, and other advisers serving the industry.

To register to attend in person or via live stream, visit the State of the Cannabis Industry Conference registration page.

Blank Rome's market-leading national Cannabis practice was founded by Frank A. Segall and Scott H. Moskol, who were among the first attorneys in the United States to apply extensive corporate, mergers and acquisitions, finance, and restructuring experience to a practice specifically focused on the cannabis industry. Today, the firm provides corporate, M&A, tax, regulatory, finance, restructuring, and litigation counsel to clients navigating the complex legal and business framework surrounding the industry.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

CONTACT: Abby Moriarty Blank Rome LLP 312.776.2597...