Alignment Health Expands Medicare Advantage Plan To Nye County For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion extends Alignment's Nevada presence to three counties, home to more than 554,000 Medicare beneficiaries

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, today announced it will expand into Nye County beginning Jan. 1, 2027, offering new Medicare Advantage plan options to local seniors. With the expansion, Alignment Health Plan will serve Clark, Nye and Washoe counties, which are home to more than 554,000 Medicare beneficiaries, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data1.

With the addition of Nye County, Alignment Health's 2027 Nevada portfolio features six Medicare Advantage plans across three counties supported by more than 6,500 physicians and access to premier provider partners. People with Medicare living in the service area can choose from a co-branded plan with Intermountain Health, plans with Instacart, a plan that helps reduce their Medicare Part B premium and specialized plans for people living with diabetes or heart conditions.

“Choosing the right Medicare coverage and getting the care you need shouldn't be a challenge,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“We're excited to expand into Nye County and serve more Nevada seniors with the kind of care and support that treats them as people, not policies. By connecting members to trusted local providers and personalized guidance, we can help them spend less time navigating the health care system and more time focusing on what matters most: staying healthy, independent and engaged in their communities.”

Building on Trusted Nevada Provider Relationships

Members have access to nearby primary care providers, specialists and hospitals through health systems and medical groups in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties.



Intermountain Health in Clark and Nye counties. Through Alignment's relationship with Intermountain Health, members in Clark and Nye counties have access to coordinated care delivered through one of the region's leading healthcare systems, including senior-focused primary care, specialty care, urgent care and telehealth services. Trusted local providers. Clark County members can also see providers from The Valley Health System, University Medical Center, Dignity Health and UNLV Health, and Washoe County members have access to providers from Prime Healthcare and Pinnacle Medical Group, among others.

Proven Quality and Member Experience

For 2027, Alignment's Nevada HMO contract is rated 4 out of 5 stars, and its HMO contract that includes the Clark County Platinum + Instacart and Smart plans is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars. Medicare evaluates plans annually using a 5-star rating system to help consumers compare quality and performance, with higher ratings reflecting strong performance across measures such as member experience, customer service and care coordination.

More Choice and Support for Nevada Seniors

Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans are designed to help Nevada seniors find coverage that fits their health needs, budget and lifestyle. Alignment Health + Intermountain Health (HMO), available in Clark and Nye counties, lowers its out-of-pocket maximum for 2027. In Clark County, Alignment Health Platinum + Instacart (HMO) includes a quarterly grocery allowance on Instacart for qualifying members, and Alignment Health Smart (HMO) helps reduce members' Medicare Part B premium.

Members living with diabetes or heart conditions can choose Heart & Diabetes (HMO C-SNP) in Clark and Washoe counties, with up to $204 monthly Essentials allowance for eligible groceries and everyday health-related expenses2.

All members have access to Alignment's 24/7 concierge team for personalized support, including help understanding their benefits, finding the right doctor, coordinating care and receiving answers when they need them. Depending on the plan, members may also enjoy benefits such as $0 copays on more than 10,000 prescribed medications, over-the-counter and grocery2 allowances, fitness programs and in-home support.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2026, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. To learn more about Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans in Nevada, visit alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-979-2247.3

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Jerry Slowey

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1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2026 MA State/County Penetration

2 Special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI)-qualifying chronic conditions include congestive heart failure (CHF), dementia, diabetes, and stroke. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish the member qualification. The benefits mentioned are a part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify because other eligibility and coverage criteria also apply.

3 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.