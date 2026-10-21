Oregon Successfully Launches Explore Health Plan Guide Ahead Of 2027 Open Enrollment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New shopping tool marks an early milestone in Oregon's transition to a fully state-based health insurance marketplace

Mountain View, CA, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oregon has successfully launched the Explore Health Plan Guide, giving residents a way to review their 2027 health coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment. The launch of this tool marks an early public milestone for Explore Health, Oregon's new state-based health insurance marketplace, built in partnership with Vimo ®.For the first time, people in Oregon can preview plans through Explore Health, the marketplace they will use to apply for and enroll in coverage beginning Nov. 1. The Plan Guide lets users compare individual health and dental plans available in their area, review costs and benefits, and check how their doctors and prescription medications fit with their options. It also offers an assessment of potential Oregon Health Plan eligibility and an estimate of financial help available through the marketplace.“Choosing health insurance can feel overwhelming, especially when plans and coverage options are changing,” said Chiqui Flowers, director of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace.“The Plan Guide gives you a chance to explore options before Open Enrollment begins so you can better understand what coverage and financial help may be available.”Explore Health will replace HealthCare.gov as the place where eligible people in Oregon shop for and enroll in marketplace coverage starting for the 2027 plan year. Vimo's GetInsured platform provides the technology supporting Oregon's move to a fully state-based marketplace.The transition gives Oregon greater control over its marketplace and more flexibility to shape the enrollment experience around the needs of its residents. The Plan Guide is the first opportunity for people to use the new marketplace as they prepare for coverage decisions this fall.“Oregon has put the consumer experience at the center of this transition,” said Chini Krishnan, CEO and co-founder of Vimo.“Getting the Plan Guide into people's hands ahead of open enrollment gives them time to understand their choices, especially if their current plan is changing. We're proud to work with Oregon to build a marketplace that will holistically serve their residents.”The Plan Guide arrives at an important time for people whose coverage options may change in 2027. Providence and PacificSource will no longer offer individual health plans in Oregon, while Moda plans will be available only in select counties. Residents can use the tool to see which plans are available where they live and compare options before making a decision.Open Enrollment for 2027 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2026, through Jan. 15, 2027. Using the Plan Guide does not enroll someone in coverage. To explore plans or find an Enrollment Partner who can help, visit ExploreHealthOR.gov.About Vimo: Since 2005, Vimo® has provided innovative solutions for health insurance shopping and enrollment under the GetInsured name. With the acquisition of Change & Innovation Agency in 2021, we've expanded our mission to transform government IT infrastructures with proven SaaS, Contact Center Services, and AI technologies. Today, our work extends beyond health insurance exchanges-we're helping states modernize the administration of critical safety net programs, including Medicaid, SNAP, child care, and unemployment insurance. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we empower agencies to serve more people, more efficiently, and are redefining the future of health care and human services delivery. For more information, visit

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