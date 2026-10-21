Driving Profitability And Streamlining Fleet Operations: Datatruck Recognized As A Core Transportation Management Provider By Nucleus Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The October 2026 report evaluates Datatruck's carrier-first offering across load management, fleet operations, financial automation, and AI workflows

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datatruck today announced its recognition as a Core Provider in the 2026 Nucleus Research Transportation Management Value Matrix, making its platform the only carrier-first TMS included on the matrix.

Rather than focusing on traditional, shipper-centric global supply chains, Nucleus highlights Datatruck's specialized focus on fleet operations for carriers and hybrid logistics providers. The report cites the platform's primary strength as its unified operational engine, which combines dispatch, accounting, driver management, and AI-driven administrative workflows into a single, scalable system.

"Fragmented software eats away at trucking margins bit by bit,” said Shah Rahmanov, CEO and Co-Founder of Datatruck.“When dispatch, fleet management, and finance run in separate silos, money falls through the cracks. Being named a Core Provider by Nucleus Research validates our vision: when every department operates from a single, unified source of truth, carriers protect their bottom line and scale far more efficiently."

Aligned with Nucleus Research's benchmark for Core Providers, which highlights fast adoption and cost-effective implementations, Datatruck TMS delivers rapid time-to-value. Once carriers begin running loads on the platform, they typically reach full weekly volume within three weeks, generating their first invoice batch in just 11 days and completing their first driver settlement within 14 days. This quick deployment spans a full suite of operational tools covering load creation, planning, dispatch, driver assignment, shipment tracking, invoicing, settlements, payroll, and fleet management. As a result, carriers can manage trucks, drivers, dispatch, and maintenance in a single unified system.

Over the past 12 months, Datatruck has expanded financial visibility down to the individual truck. Per-truck financial reporting now shows cost per mile and includes accrual accounting at the truck, driver, and lane levels, along with accounts receivable collections, aging, and DSO analytics. Billing supports per-mile, hourly, and weight-based rates, with field-level audit trails and automated validation of fuel surcharges, detention, and mileage to reduce revenue leakage. Fintruck, Datatruck's accounting software built for trucking companies, integrates natively with Datatruck TMS so carriers' books stay in sync with daily operations.

"Dispatchers shouldn't spend half their day manually typing rate confirmations or chasing paperwork down,” added Jordan Kidd, Head of Product at Datatruck.“With our AI-native workflow, we take care of the heavy administrative lift automatically. That frees teams to focus on what actually drives revenue: building relationships, finding better rates, and keeping trucks moving."

TruckGPT, the platform's primary generative AI capability, reads rate confirmations and other trucking documents, extracts and validates key fields, and creates or updates load records without manual entry. It also compares updated rate confirmations against existing loads and surfaces changes before a user applies them.

Datatruck TMS has since added AI-assisted dispatch that searches and books freight across multiple load boards from one interface and ranks opportunities by revenue per mile, plus AI-generated broker replies and proactive tools that flag at-risk loads and potential broker payment risks before freight is committed.

Download the full Nucleus Research Transportation Management Value Matrix report at .

To learn more about Datatruck, visit .

About Datatruck

Datatruck helps motor carriers see what every truck and lane actually earns, and where they can make more and spend less. Its products include Datatruck TMS, a transportation management system with per-truck and per-lane profit reporting, AI agents that book, dispatch and update loads, and more than 150 integrations. They also offer Fintruck, accounting software built for trucking companies that keeps the books in sync with operations. Learn more at.

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