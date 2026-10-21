HANDEL's ICE CREAM EXPANDS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW APPLE VALLEY LOCATION OPENING OCTOBER 24

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The new scoop shop celebrates grand opening with free ice cream for a year, spin-the-wheel prizes, and more

APPLE VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream, the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is expanding its footprint in Southern California with a brand-new location in Apple Valley. Situated at 19201 Bear Valley Road (Suite H), The scoop shop will open its doors on Thursday, October 22nd, with the official Grand Opening celebration scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, starting at 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will win Free Ice Cream for a Year (one small scoop dish or cone every week for up to one year). Additionally, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy a spin-the-wheel game to win free cones, free pints, and official Handel's merchandise. During this time, the celebration will also feature a live DJ, a photo booth, and a face painter to make the memorable experience for families and kids.The Apple Valley location is owned and operated by Batta Management Company, led by brothers Gagan Batta and Aman Batta alongside their wives, Naiya Batta and Sanya Batta. Bringers of 22 years of food service and multi-unit franchise experience (including Subway, Nékter Juice Bar, Handel's Ice Cream, and Slice House), the Batta family is thrilled to bring the iconic scoop shop to the local community."I fell in love with Handel's brand, legacy, and exceptional product quality back in 2013," said Gagan Batta, Co-Owner of Handel's Ice Cream Apple Valley. "After reaching out every year for ten years to become a franchise partner, we got lucky in 2023 to officially join the Handel's family. Apple Valley is a wonderful family-centric community, and we can't wait to bring joy and happiness to local families through our ice cream."Deeply committed to the communities they serve, the Batta family stays involved through non-profit support, fundraising events, and sponsorships for local sports teams and PTAs.The Apple Valley will offer 48 rotating flavors made fresh in-store daily, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, and catering services. The scoop shop will operate daily from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.For more information about Handel's Apple Valley, visit /store/apple-valley/ or follow the scoop shop on Instagram at @handelsicecream_ie.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication's Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel's was recognized on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit /handels-franchise/.

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

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HANDEL'S ICE CREAM EXPANDS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOOTPRINT WITH NEW APPLE VALLEY LOCATION OPENING OCTOBER 24 News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 21, 2026, 14:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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