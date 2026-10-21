Lux Education Acquires Bookshark From Inquisicorp

Lux Education, LLC announces its acquisition of BookShark, a literature-based homeschool company.

- Brandon JudyLANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lux Education, LLC, an education company led by Brandon and Lanette Judy, Brandon Detweiler and Josh Green, today announced its acquisition of BookShark, the literature-based homeschool curriculum business previously owned by InquisiCorp Corporation. The transaction closed on September 25, 2026.Sonlight is not part of the transaction and remains owned by InquisiCorp.Lux Education also acquired Total Language Plus and Diana Waring's History Revealed, curriculum brands led by the Judy's, into the group. The combination is intended to give families more high-quality choices while preserving each brand's educational approach, identity and relationship with the families and students they serve.“As a homeschool graduate and homeschooling parent, I know how much trust goes into choosing a curriculum,” said Brandon Judy, president and CEO of Lux Education.“Our job is to earn that trust by protecting what makes these programs valuable, supporting the people who use them, and investing thoughtfully in their future.”BookShark combines carefully selected books with instructor's guides, scheduled lessons and hands-on activities across history, science and language arts, alongside a choice of math programs. Its approach emphasizes learning through reading, discussion and exploration, with digital tools available to support planning and progress tracking. Total Language Plus uses Charlotte Mason literature-centered novel studies to integrate reading comprehension, vocabulary, spelling, grammar and writing from a Christian perspective. Diana Waring's History Revealed brings history to life through storytelling, hands-on activities and a biblical perspective."Every learner is unique, with their own strengths, needs, and aspirations. By embracing different approaches and creating meaningful options, we empower each individual student to reach their full potential; shaping not only how they learn today, but the future they can create tomorrow." said Lanette Judy, Director of Product and Curriculum Development for Lux Education.The strategy is to strengthen each brand, rather than replace its identity with a one-size-fits-all curriculum.Education and operating experienceBrandon Judy brings more than 15 years of homeschool publishing experience. Lanette Judy has spent over 25 years in education, ten of which has been developing homeschool curriculum and advising parents. Detweiler brings a background in education technology, online learning and e-commerce through his work with Ion Layer and Schoolahoop. Green brings finance and strategic oversight to the ownership group.“Families deserve meaningful choices and students deserve to have access to the best education options,” said Brandon Detweiler, a member of Lux Education's ownership group.“We see an opportunity to support exceptional curriculum brands with thoughtful technology, stronger operations, and dependable service. Our goal is to help more families discover the best education options for their children, then make it easier for them to put it into practice.”The group plans to focus on customer support, curriculum development, school partnerships and improvements to its e-commerce and digital platforms. During the transition, its priority is to support existing families and school partners while making operational improvements in stages.About Lux EducationLux Education, LLC is an education company owned by Dominium Cape, LLC and led by Brandon and Lanette Judy, Brandon Detweiler and Josh Green. The company acquires and supports curriculum businesses with the goal of preserving their distinctive approaches, investing in their growth and expanding access to high-quality educational resources.Media Contact

Nichole Guza-Waltner

Lux Education

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lux Education Acquires BookShark from InquisiCorp News Provided By BookShark October 21, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.