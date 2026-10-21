Yougov Enters Global Top 10 Sources For AI Citations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) YouGov (LSE:YOU)

- Stephen ShakespeareNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / --- Meltwater's September 2026 AI search visibility report ranks YouGov tenth of all sources cited globally by leading AI platforms- YouGov's citation share increased on each of the eight major platforms Meltwater tracks- It is the first time a research company has made Meltwater's list and reflects the company's longstanding commitment to being a source of high-quality, impartial, accurate data from real peopleYouGov, the international research and data analytics group, has entered the top 10 sources most cited by AI platforms for the first time, according to Meltwater's independent AI search visibility report for September 2026.YouGov ranked 10th with 21,558 citations. This places it among the most-used sources in AI-generated answers, alongside YouTube, Reddit, Yahoo, LinkedIn, Forbes and Wikipedia. It is the only research company in the top 10 and – no doubt surprising for most people – it's not for political polling but, overwhelmingly, consumer ratings. This demonstrates not only the quality but also the range of YouGov's data, and also the need for robust, neutral sources of information in the AI era.For its analysis, Meltwater assessed more than six million citations from over 4,000 prompts across eight AI platforms: ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Copilot, AI overviews, AI mode and Grok. YouGov's share of citations rose on all eight, with the largest gain coming on Chat GPT (which saw an increase of 28.1%).YouGov's rise coincided with social media platforms experiencing a decline as a citation source. YouTube's citations fell by 57% between August and September, and Reddit, LinkedIn, Facebook and Wikipedia also decreased. Over the same period, the share of citations going to news and earned media sources – the category in which Meltwater places YouGov – rose from 29.4% to 35.6%.Stephan Shakespeare, CEO and co-founder, YouGov:“While AI is changing how people find information, it hasn't changed what makes information worth using. Since our founding we have believed it is important to share large amounts of our data, not only to give people a voice but also so everyone can understand the current state of public opinion. Now, when AI platforms need to know what the world thinks, they turn to YouGov. In a list which includes significant sources such as YouTube, Reddit and Wikipedia, YouGov earns its place in the top ten by being the leading source of high-quality, neutral opinion data."About YouGovYouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world's largest research networks.Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.As innovators and pioneers of online market research, we have a strong reputation as a trusted source of accurate data and insights. Testament to this, YouGov data is regularly referenced by the global press, and we are consistently one of the most quoted market research sources in the world.YouGov /Research RealityFor further information, visit yougov

Allen Houston

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YouGov enters global top 10 sources for AI citations News Provided By YouGov October 21, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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