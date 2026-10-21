Franciscan Ministries' Patrick Schuerer To Join Industry Leaders For NIC Panel On AI's Influence In Senior Living

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Panel will explore how artificial intelligence is shaping the way prospective residents discover, evaluate and choose senior living communities

- Patrick Schuerer, VP, Comms and Brand Strategy, Franciscan MinistriesLEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Schuerer, Vice President of Communications and Brand Strategy for Franciscan Ministries, will join senior living industry leaders at the 2026 NIC Fall Conference for“AI Is Already Talking to Your Prospects,” an interactive panel examining how artificial intelligence is transforming the senior living consumer journey.The 2026 NIC Fall Conference – being held at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk – brings senior housing leaders together to turn opportunity into action through meaningful industry connections, strategic learning and informed decision-making. Focused on the relationships and insights that drive business forward, the conference provides a forum for industry leaders to explore emerging opportunities and help shape the future of senior housing.The session will take place Thursday, October 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. Schuerer will join fellow panelists Renee Kimberly, Vice President of Sales, Strategy & Enablement at Senior Lifestyle, and Kristen Paris, Vice President of Market Research at ProMatura. Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Healthspan and Innovation at HumanGood, will moderate the discussion.As prospective residents and families increasingly turn to AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini to research senior living options, organizations face a new strategic challenge: understanding what these tools say about their communities and how those answers influence consumer perceptions and decisions before a prospect ever makes contact.“AI is fundamentally changing how prospective residents and their families discover, evaluate and select senior living communities,” said Schuerer.“For executives, this is a strategic imperative not simply a marketing challenge. Organizations must ensure their brands are differentiated, their value proposition is clear and their digital content establishes credibility to influence how AI interprets their expertise and recommends their communities.”The session will feature live demonstrations and hands-on searches designed to help attendees see how AI platforms represent their communities using publicly available information, online reviews and digital content. Panelists will share practical approaches to identifying inaccurate information, strengthening brand visibility in AI-generated answers and translating AI-driven interest into meaningful leads.Schuerer brings a strategic perspective at the intersection of communications, brand strategy, digital marketing and consumer experience. In his role with Franciscan Ministries and Franciscan Advisory Services, he leads initiatives designed to strengthen brand differentiation, enhance digital engagement and support growth.His work reflects a broader shift in senior living marketing: moving beyond traditional digital tactics to consider how consumers search, compare options and make decisions across an AI-influenced marketplace.“Patrick and his team are addressing one of the most critical competitive challenges facing senior living today: how to ensure our brands are visible, credible and compelling in a marketplace increasingly shaped by AI,” said Lindsey Lavery, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Franciscan Ministries.“They're translating that shift into a clear strategy that strengthens our market positioning, sharpens our competitive edge and connects digital performance directly to business growth.”About Patrick SchuererPatrick Schuerer serves as Vice President of Communications and Brand Strategy for Franciscan Ministries and Franciscan Advisory Services, guiding communications, brand strategy and digital initiatives that support the organizations' mission, reputation and growth. His work focuses on strengthening how Franciscan Ministries connects with residents, families and communities while advancing its approach to consumer engagement, digital transformation and emerging technologies, including AI.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, is a mission-driven, nonprofit organization that has served older adults for more than 130 years. Guided by its mission to Celebrate Life and Serve with Joy, Franciscan Ministries owns, develops, and manages senior living communities that offer exceptional hospitality, personalized services, and a full continuum of care. Through its Living Joyfully philosophy and Joy Lives Here brand promise, Franciscan Ministries is redefining senior living by creating communities where older adults can live with purpose, connection and peace of mind.In addition, Franciscan Ministries provides third-party management services through Franciscan Advisory Services, a senior housing consulting and real estate development organization that designs, develops, markets and operates a multi-brand portfolio of senior living communities.Franciscan Ministries' charitable programs include a domestic violence prevention center and shelter, as well as a Scholars Program that awards scholarships and provides educational support for students attending all-girls Catholic high schools in the Chicagoland area.For more information, visit franciscanministries or call 331.318.5200.

Patrick Schuerer

Franciscan Ministries

+1 331-318-5130

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Franciscan Ministries' Patrick Schuerer to Join Industry Leaders for NIC Panel on AI's Influence in Senior Living News Provided By Franciscan Ministries October 21, 2026, 14:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion



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