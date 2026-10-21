Abu Dhabi Based Aleria To Deploy 3,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra Gpus With DDN High-Performance Storage In Switzerland

Aleria

Aleria expands European computing infrastructure and GPU as a Service, building on the company's focus on sovereign AI for mission critical enviornments

دبي - DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- News Summary●Aleria will deploy 3,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs in Switzerland, expanding its European AI infrastructure presence.●DDN high-performance storage solutions will support the data requirements of large-scale AI training and inference workloads.●The computing capacity will be available through Aleria's GPU as a Service offering, adding a regional infrastructure option for organisations developing AI capabilities.BERLIN, Germany, October 21, 2026 (GTC) - Aleria, a full-stack AI company focused on enabling sovereign AI deployments for governments and enterprises, today announced it will deploy 3,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs in Switzerland, supported by DDN high-performance storage solutions. The investment will expand Aleria's European computing infrastructure, with the capacity made available through its GPU as a Service offering.For Aleria, the deployment builds on a broader approach to AI that places control over data, infrastructure and operations at the centre of how organisations adopt the technology. The company provides AI infrastructure and software for critical environments, including private and air-gapped deployments where organisations require greater operational autonomy. Its expansion in Switzerland adds another dimension to that approach, increasing access to advanced computing resources in Europe as governments and enterprises consider the location of their AI infrastructure alongside performance and cost.“The demand for AI is growing, and so is the need for the infrastructure behind it,” said Eric Leandri, Chief Executive Officer of Aleria.“What matters is bringing the right computing and storage capabilities together and making them available at scale. That is what we are doing in Switzerland with NVIDIA and DDN. It is an important addition to Aleria's infrastructure offering and gives organisations access to the resources they need to take on more demanding AI workloads.”“AI infrastructure needs to be fungible, giving enterprises the flexibility to support training, fine-tuning and inference as their needs evolve,” said Nico Caprez of NVIDIA.“By bringing NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure online in Switzerland, Aleria is helping European organisations put their data and expertise into valuable AI applications.”Infrastructure for Demanding AI WorkloadsThe deployment will combine NVIDIA AI infrastructure with DDN high-performance storage, addressing the processing and data access requirements of AI training, fine-tuning and inference. High-performance storage is particularly important for workloads involving large datasets, where the speed at which information can be accessed and delivered to computing systems can affect overall performance.Aleria's GPU as a Service offering will allow organisations to access this infrastructure without purchasing and operating dedicated GPU hardware. The model provides an alternative for organisations whose computing requirements are substantial or changing, allowing them to focus their investment on developing and deploying AI applications.The Switzerland deployment also reflects the growing importance of computing infrastructure to sovereign AI strategies. While sovereignty requires more than the physical location of hardware, access to advanced computing capacity within a chosen jurisdiction is an important part of how organisations assess infrastructure independence. For Aleria, expanding that capacity is consistent with its wider focus on supporting AI adoption in environments where control, operational requirements and infrastructure location matter.About AleriaAleria based in Abu Dhabi, is a full-stack AI company enabling organisations to deploy and scale AI in critical environments. As an NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Aleria combines NVIDIA accelerated computing with its own software to deliver integrated capabilities from AI factories to enterprise applications. Its global offering incorporates data sovereignty and operational autonomy, with private and air-gapped deployment options. For more information, visit aleria.

Faisal Abubakar

Aleria

+971 52 200 1169

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Abu Dhabi based Aleria to Deploy 3,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs with DDN High-Performance Storage in Switzerland News Provided By Aleria Technology LLC October 21, 2026, 14:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.