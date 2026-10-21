Paid Leave For All Launched Multi-State 'Time & Money' Bus Tour

Harrisburg stop on the Time & Money Tour

Dawn Huckelbridge with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, State Senators Erika Geiss and Stephanie Chang, Danielle Atkison, and Fatima Goss Graves

Dawn Huckelbridge on a Time & Money Bus Tour stop

Paid Leave for All stopped in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Ohio to highlight the need for paid leave policies in a growing affordability and caregiving crisis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paid Leave for All finished the first leg of a multi-state bus tour to highlight the urgent need for a federal paid leave policy as Americans continue to face rising costs from the gas pump to the grocery store.The tour ran from October 13-16, with stops in Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Detroit. The tour gathered members of Congress, local elected officials, advocates, and families, from firefighters in Ohio to NICU families in Pennsylvania, sharing their stories and needs with press and policy makers. To support community members, and acknowledge that Americans cannot afford to wait for policy change, the tour bus acted as a moving mutual aid hub. At each stop, Paid Leave for All gave away everyday items families need, such as diapers, grocery and gas cards, and school supplies, while rallying support for a federal paid leave policy. More than 90 percent of battleground voters support paid family and medical leave for all workers.“The stakes of passing paid leave policies have never been higher. As the cost of living continues to increase, taking time off to care for yourself or a loved one and missing a paycheck can be the difference between putting food on the table or going hungry,” said Dawn Huckelbridge, founding director of Paid Leave for All.“We urgently need solutions that put more money in the pockets of working families and afford us time for the things that matter most. With this bus tour, we will continue to push our representatives to pass paid leave so all families can have the dignity and financial security they deserve.”

Dawn Huckelbridge

Paid Leave for All

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Paid Leave for All Launched Multi-State 'Time & Money' Bus Tour News Provided By Paid Leave for All, project of Hopewell Fund October 21, 2026, 14:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, U.S. Politics



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