Antonella Bertello And Jean Shafiroff Toast The Hamptons Film Festival With Fashion, Wine, Art And Philanthropy

The Baker House 1650 Logo

Antonella Bertello, Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: BFA / Skylar Searing)

Mas des Infermières Wine (Photo Credit: BFA / Skylar Searing)

Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Old Bags Luncheon (Photo Credit: BFA / Skylar Searing)

Art by Ashley Medici (Photo Credit: BFA / Skylar Searing)

The Reception had Wines from Sir Ridley Scott's Family Vineyard, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County's Old Bags Luncheon and Ashley Medici Art

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Antonella Bertello, owner of The Baker House 1650 and Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff welcomed guests to an autumn reception celebrating the Hamptons International Film Festival at the historic East Hampton boutique hotel. Bringing together the worlds of film, fashion, fine art and philanthropy, the gathering offered a stylish finale to the East End's social season as the Hamptons welcomed filmmakers, artists and cinema enthusiasts for one of the region's most anticipated cultural events.Set against the elegant surroundings of The Baker House, the reception brought together friends, philanthropists, artists and members of the Hamptons social community for an evening of conversation and celebration. The occasion also provided an opportunity to introduce guests to wines from Mas des Infermières, the French vineyard owned by acclaimed filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott and his family, highlight the upcoming Old Bags Luncheon benefiting the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, and showcase the work of artist Ashley Medici.With the Hamptons Film Festival bringing a wave of creative energy to the East End, the reception reflected the intersection of artistic expression and social engagement including featured wines from Mas des Infermières, the Provençal wine estate, owned by Sir Ridley Scott and his family, combines the filmmaker's passion for storytelling and visual artistry with the traditions of French winemaking.For Jean Shafiroff, the reception provided an opportunity to draw attention to the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County and its signature Old Bags Luncheon. The annual charitable event brings together supporters to raise funds for programs serving children, families and individuals facing challenges in Palm Beach County. With its distinctive combination of designer handbags, charitable giving and social engagement, the luncheon has become a fixture on the Palm Beach philanthropic calendar. The 2027 Old Bags Luncheon will take place on Wednesday, February 17th, 2027 and will be co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff, Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda.The celebration also placed a spotlight on the work of Ashley Medici, whose photography and artwork added a creative dimension to the gathering.Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Antonella Bertello, Ashley Medici, Björgvin, Maria van Vlodrop, James McCartney, Meghan McCartney, Frederico Azevedo, Sarah Kautz, Caroline Rhoad, David McMaster, Donna Rubin, Joni Fischer, Christopher Fischer, Frank Cilione and Katrina Peebles.About Antonella BertelloAntonella Bertello is the proprietor of The Baker House 1650, the award-winning boutique hotel and bed-and-breakfast in East Hampton, NY, and a seasoned real estate entrepreneur. A licensed real estate agent with the Corcoran Group, she is a member of Corcoran's Multi-Million Dollar Club and President's Council, working across the New York City, Hamptons and Miami markets. Born in Lima, Peru, Bertello earned a degree in economics, management and finance from Babson College and is fluent in English and Spanish, with conversational French and Italian. Her work has spanned the design, construction and interiors of award-winning projects in East Hampton, South Florida and Latin America.Her latest family project is Marina Coast Peru, a forthcoming residential and recreational boating destination planned as the first world-class superyacht marina and residential development on the South Pacific Coast. Located in northern Peru, the project is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027 and is expected to include luxury accommodations, an inland marina for superyachts, a yacht club and a retail Marina Village. Bertello is also deeply involved in philanthropy and community life, regularly hosting and supporting events at The Baker House 1650 for causes tied to Peru, cancer research, the arts, Guild Hall, the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) and Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF). She serves as a Hamptons ambassador for Mission Huascarán, a Peruvian nonprofit supporting rural communities through its Knitting Hope program and is a board member of the East Hampton Village Foundation and the Greater East Hampton Chamber of Commerce.About The Baker House 1650:Nestled in the beautiful, historic Village of East Hampton, NY, The Baker House 1650 is a masterpiece of 17th Century Cotswold-inspired architecture. Throughout the property, guests find a sense of historical legacy and majestic aura from the classic inspired English manor. There's a balance of old-world charm with modern conveniences and amenities.For more information, please visitIG: @bakerhouse1650 | FB: thebakerhouse1650 | X / T: @thebakerhouse

Norah Lawlor

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Antonella Bertello and Jean Shafiroff Toast the Hamptons Film Festival with Fashion, Wine, Art and Philanthropy News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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