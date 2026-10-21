VOCIC strengthens its U.S. DME market presence with the Z11's HCPCS coding milestone and continued portfolio expansion.

- Michael, Founder of VOCICONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MATESIDE, the company behind VOCIC, announced that its Z11 Rollator Walker has received HCPCS Codes E0143 and E0156. This milestone supports VOCIC's ongoing efforts to expand access to practical, thoughtfully designed mobility solutions in the U.S. market. For individuals who meet applicable eligibility and coverage requirements, the codes may support access to the Z11 through relevant Medicare-related reimbursement pathways.The development reflects VOCIC's broader commitment to making mobility solutions more accessible without compromising on functionality, usability, or value. As demand grows for mobility products that combine everyday practicality with thoughtful design and affordability, VOCIC continues to expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of older adults, caregivers, and the U.S. durable medical equipment (DME) market.“Receiving HCPCS Codes E0143 and E0156 for the Z11 is an important milestone for VOCIC,” said Michael Lau, Founder of VOCIC.“We are actively exploring applicable coding pathways for additional products across our portfolio. Our goal is to help more eligible users access innovative, thoughtfully designed mobility and homecare solutions while continuing to support the needs of our DME partners.”Beyond the Z11, VOCIC is expanding its homecare portfolio to address a broader range of mobility and daily living needs. Through continued product development and efforts to pursue applicable HCPCS coding pathways, VOCIC aims to broaden its presence in the U.S. DME market and bring practical, user-focused solutions to more individuals and care settings.

ZHIYING LIN

MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC

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VOCIC Z11 Rollator Walker Receives Medicare HCPCS Codes E0143 and E0156 News Provided By MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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