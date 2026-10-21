Bright Start Ed-Tech Returns To Its Roots, Appoints Toshiki Sugiyama To Lead Asia-Pacific Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bright Start builds on its international education roots to drive global growth through technology, partnerships, and innovation.

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Start Ed-Tech, Inc., the company behind Illoominate, a personalized STEAM learning platform, today announced the appointment of Toshiki Sugiyama as Director of Asia-Pacific (APAC) Expansion. Based in Japan, Sugiyama will lead efforts to establish strategic partnerships, explore new market opportunities, and strengthen the company's presence throughout the Asia-Pacific region.The appointment marks a significant milestone for Bright Start as it reconnects with its origins in international education while expanding its vision for the future.Returning to Our Roots, Expanding Our VisionBright Start's story began with Bright Start International Education, an initiative built on the belief that education, collaboration, and global connections create meaningful opportunities for individuals and communities.Today, that same foundation continues to guide the company's evolution, bringing together international education, innovative technology, leadership development, and strategic business partnerships.“We are returning to our roots, building on the international education foundation that started it all,” said Gary Surdam, Founder and CEO of Bright Start Ed-Tech.“Our mission has always been about connecting people, creating opportunities, and making education more accessible. With Toshiki joining our leadership team in Japan, we have an exciting opportunity to carry that vision forward in new and meaningful ways.”For more than a decade, Surdam has developed educational programs and international relationships throughout Asia, particularly in China and Japan. His work has included STEAM education, teacher training, parent engagement, and leadership initiatives.Most recently, Surdam delivered a keynote at the TEAMZ Summit in Japan, discussing technology, innovation, leadership, and preparing future generations for an increasingly interconnected world.Sugiyama's appointment builds upon these established relationships, bringing local leadership and regional insight to Bright Start's next phase of international growth.Four Pillars Supporting Global GrowthBright Start's Asia-Pacific expansion will focus on four interconnected areas that reflect both its educational heritage and evolving business opportunities.1. Educational Technology: IlloominateAs Bright Start's core educational technology platform, Illoominate supports personalized STEAM learning and meaningful engagement among students, parents, and educators. Expansion efforts will explore school partnerships, localized learning experiences, and opportunities to introduce the platform to new international audiences.2. International EducationBuilding on its original foundation, Bright Start will strengthen relationships with schools, educators, and educational organizations through STEAM programs, parent engagement initiatives, professional development, and international collaboration.3. Speaking & Leadership DevelopmentThrough keynote presentations, educational workshops, and leadership programs, Bright Start aims to connect with business leaders, educators, and organizations seeking new perspectives on innovation, education, and professional growth.4. Strategic Advisory & Business DevelopmentThe company will explore partnerships with education, technology, and business organizations, supporting international collaboration, market-entry opportunities, and strategic initiatives connecting Asia with the United States.Together, these pillars create a unified approach in which education, technology, and business development support sustainable international growth.Looking Ahead: Building Meaningful PartnershipsThroughout 2027 and 2028, Bright Start plans to focus on establishing regional partnerships, validating market opportunities, introducing localized educational programs, and developing sustainable business models across Asia-Pacific.With Sugiyama based in Japan, the company aims to strengthen its understanding of local markets while building relationships that reflect the needs of educators, families, and businesses throughout the region.“This next chapter is about more than expanding into new markets,” Surdam added.“It's about honoring where we started while embracing what's possible. We believe the strongest opportunities come from meaningful relationships, shared knowledge, and a commitment to creating lasting impact.”Through this appointment, Bright Start reinforces its commitment to connecting its educational roots with a global future driven by innovation, collaboration, and opportunity.

Gary Surdam

Bright Start Ed-Tech Inc.

+ +1 951-440-4561

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Bright Start Ed-Tech Returns to Its Roots, Appoints Toshiki Sugiyama to Lead Asia-Pacific Expansion News Provided By Bright Start Ed-Tech Inc. October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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