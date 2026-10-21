Church Of God In Christ Brings 'Christmas In November' To St. Louis

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard gives gift to young man last year.

- COGIC Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christmas In November takes place just days before the 118th Annual Holy Convocation, themed "Answering The Call," which convenes in St. Louis November 3–10, 2026, and draws clergy, leaders, and members of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. from across the nation and around the world.

As the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. prepares to convene its 118th Annual Holy Convocation in St. Louis, the denomination will first open its arms to the city that will host it. On Saturday, October 31, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Church Of God In Christ, Inc., will present Christmas In November, a free community outreach event at the St. Louis Urban League, 1408 Kingshighway Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Bishop Marquaello Futrell, the jurisdictional bishop of Missouri Eastern First, is the coordinator.

Families and individuals will receive coats, toys, groceries, household items, and so much more, offered in the spirit of Christian love and service as the holiday season approaches. The event is free, and all are welcome.

This year's Christmas In November is made possible through the partnership of the St. Louis Urban League, World Vision, and the Archdiocese of St. Louis Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs. Together, these partners reflect a shared commitment to meeting the practical needs of St. Louis families and strengthening the community across faith and civic lines.

"Before we gather in worship, we are called to serve," said Bishop J. Drew Sheard, Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. "Every city that welcomes our Holy Convocation becomes our home, and its people become our neighbors. The Church Of God In Christ believes it is our sacred responsibility to give back to the community that hosts us-not as visitors passing through, but as a church that loves its neighbors in word and in deed. Christmas In November is our way of saying thank you, St. Louis, and of answering the call to serve before we ever step into the pulpit."

The community is encouraged to attend, bring family and friends, and share in a day of fellowship, generosity, and holiday cheer. All are welcome.

The Church Of God In Christ, Inc. is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the world, founded in 1907 by Bishop Charles Harrison Mason and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, home of Historic Mason Temple. Under the leadership of Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. serves congregations across the United States and around the world through ministry, education, evangelism, and community outreach.

Robert E Coleman Jr

CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, INC

+1 901-235-2160

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Church Of God In Christ Brings 'Christmas In November' To St. Louis News Provided By CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, INC October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, World & Regional



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