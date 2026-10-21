Allied Distribution LLC Adds Woods Distribution As New Dallas, TX Member Company 3PL

Luccas Borges Partner Woods Distribution

Tech-driven logistics provider joins highly respected group to gain national footprint in aggressive growth strategy

- Will Morais, Woods Distribution Director of Customer SuccessFRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Distribution is pleased to welcome Woods Distribution as our newest member company in the Dallas/Ft. Worth region of Texas.Woods is a one-stop outsourced distribution partner offering warehousing, transportation, packaging and real estate services under one system. It operates facilities in Fort Worth, Texas, and West Chicago, Illinois, and reaches 75% of the U.S. population in one day. The Woods management team views Allied membership as a key step in providing its customers more nationwide options, in collaboration with the group's other member companies, each a 'best-in-region' third party logistics (3PL) provider in a major US metropolitan region. Woods strengthens the Allied network in the critically important Dallas/Ft, Texas geographic region.Customers work with a dedicated team that learns their products and customers. Woods' mission is to relentlessly pursue reliability and trust in America's outsourced supply chain.Tech distinguishes Woods Distribution from the pack in this field.“We thought the legacy tools weren't giving us the automation and visibility we needed to run the business, or the backend visibility the team needed to support the operation, or visibility at the levels customers require,” said Luccas Borges, Partner, Woods Distribution.“So we built our own. Now we have a tech stack that is as good or better than any Tier 1 or anything in the market, but it's cost effective and flexible, adapted for our operations needs, customized specifically for our operation, our team and for our customer information needs.”Woods' cloud-based warehouse management system (WMS) key features include:-A live, 3D map of every pallet in the building, with each pallet's journey tracked from receipt to shipment-A“Control Tower” dashboard showing every truck and pallet company-wide, with carrier performance tracked daily-Detailed tracking of warehouse and yard activity, and faster bill of lading tracking-24/7 customer portal access and EDI/API integration with customers' systems-Inventory accuracy of 99.7% or better through automated scanningThe decision to build rather than buy came from the partners' desire for tighter control of the operation and better communication with partners and customers. Established Tier 1 systems are strong but can be rigid, and building in-house lets Woods adapt its tools as the business and its customers' needs change. Bill of lading tracking is one example: the Woods system matches the functionality of the large platforms while significantly cutting the time their systems require.This partnership is about giving Woods customers more options without losing the personal service that has always been at the heart of the company.Will Morais, Director of Customer SuccessWoods' facilities include cross-dock and racked space, food-grade and temperature-controlled storage, and AA+ BRC food-grade certification. Its Fort Worth flagship facility is alcohol certified. Transportation services include a company-owned local fleet and a national freight brokerage network, while packaging services include on-site contract packaging, kitting and assembly, retail display creation and custom labeling. The company serves more than 200 partners across food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, retail, health and beauty, apparel and industrial sectors, and offers more than 20 value-added services, including lot tracking and custom reporting.Woods Distribution is owned by Union Industrial Co., a Texas industrial holding company that invests for the long term and provides the capital and operational support to grow its client businesses.About Allied Distribution -“Everywhere You Need to Be”Allied Distribution is a North American network of independently owned and operated third-party logistics and warehousing companies. Working with customers, member companies tailor warehousing, transportation and value-added solutions for local, regional and nationwide markets. The network serves industries including food, beverage and groceries, health and beauty, candy and confectionery, consumer goods and sporting goods, and counts Fortune 500 companies among its customers. Strategic locations include Atlanta, Oakland/Stockton, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Tampa/Orlando and the New York/New Jersey area. Learn more at Allieddistribution.

Michele Carroll

Carrollco Marketing Services

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Allied Distribution LLC Adds Woods Distribution as New Dallas, TX Member Company 3PL News Provided By Carrollco Marketing Services October 21, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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